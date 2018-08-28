Team News: Leyton Orient vs Maidstone United

New Leyton Orient signing Jamie Turley heads towards goal against Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United(a)

New signing Jamie Turley is set to make his full debut for the O’s

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh is likely to make some changes to the team which lost 2-0 at Ebbsfleet United in the National League last weekend.

The O’s transfer listed George Elokobi on Monday, after he failed to meet club standards during the defeat in Kent, and he will be replaced by Jamie Turley.

Recent recruit Turley impressed off the bench at Fleet – going close to scoring on more than one occasion – and should partner Dan Happe in the Orient back four.

Elsewhere, Craig Clay was introduced as a second-half substitute and will now hope to be part of the starting XI this afternoon.

Orient have missed his energy in recent games with Dover Athletic, Salford City and last weekend at Ebbsfleet.

The return of Clay will most likely see Alex Lawless drop to the bench while Edinburgh will check on the fitness of captain Jobi McAnuff.

Former Jamaican international McAnuff is a talismanic figure for O’s and has not missed many league games this season.

However, when he has been unavailable in the National League, Orient have failed to win in his absence.

McAnuff missed the Boxing Day defeat away to Dagenham & Redbridge, the 0-0 draw at Dover and last Saturday’s loss at Ebbsfleet.

The last time O’s won a league game without the winger was back on February 20 when they secured a 1-0 win at Chester – days after a victory by the same score at AFC Fylde, which was also achieved without the wide-man.

Admittedly, McAnuff has only missed a handful of matches in the division since those aforementioned triumphs, but it shows the importance of the Orient captain.

It does seem like the O’s skipper will hand boss Edinburgh a boost, though, by playing against Maidstone after returning to full training this week following a toe problem.