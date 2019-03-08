Search

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Wrexham

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 March 2019

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe beats Ebbsfleet United forward Michael Cheek to the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient's Dan Happe beats Ebbsfleet United forward Michael Cheek to the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United(a)

Justin Edinburgh should have an almost fully fit squad to choose from

Dan Happe is expected to be fit for Leyton Orient’s top of the table clash with National League leaders Wrexham later today.

The 12.35pm kick-off in E10 will be broadcast live by BT Sport and the winner will be at the summit come full time.

Happe has played a big part in help O’s rediscover their form over the last two weeks, but come off during the 3-2 win at Barrow on Tuesday night with an injury.

Fortunately the problem was nothing serious and the defender is set to be in contention for a start this afternoon.

Whether boss Justin Edinburgh picks him, however, remains to be seen with the head coach having a tough decision to make.

Does he stick with the 3-4-1-2 formation which has contributed towards winning away to Brackley Town, Havant & Waterlooville and Barrow?

Or does he go back to his traditional 4-4-2, especially considering this is at home?

We will have to wait and see, but Happe’s availability may be a deciding factor and that is not the only good news on the injury front.

Josh Koroma (hamstring) and James Dayton (knee) are back in training now and able to feature against the Dragons should they be required.

It is unlikely either will start, but both and at least one is expected to be on the bench for this crucial fixture while defender Myles Judd remains sidelined with a hamstring injury for the next two months.

