Team News: Solihull Moors vs Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 April 2019

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Matt Harrold scored for Leyton Orient off the bench again on Friday, but is unlikely to start today’s encounter in West Midlands

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh could stick with the same XI who started Friday's 2-0 win over Harrogate Town away to Solihull Moors later today.

The O's boss was able to welcome Jobi McAnuff and Jordan Maguire-Drew back into the team and both impressed in front of a big crowd in east London.

Substitute Matt Harrold wrapped up the win with a second goal in stoppage time, but he looks set to remain among the replacements for this pivotal clash away to Moors, who are third in the National League and three points off Orient.

Nevertheless, assistant Ross Embleton praised the impact of O's super-sub, who has now found the net seven times in all competitions this season.

He said: “Matt deserves incredible credit and unfortunately for him he was beginning to get a tag about the FA Trophy, but they were the games he was getting an opportunity in.

“I felt devastated for him when he got sent off away to AFC Telford United because he had a huge impact and he is fantastic when he comes off the bench.

“He shores us up and can be an extra marker, but he is a huge threat and you can start to put more and different types of balls into the area when you have someone like him in the area.

“The other thing he gets through, without having blistering pace, is the work he does to try and prevent the opposition getting up the pitch.”

