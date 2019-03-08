Search

Team News: Sutton United vs Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 April 2019

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s travel to Gander Green Lane ready for another difficult fixture in their bid to win the National League title

Justin Edinburgh has some tough decisions to make ahead of Leyton Orient’s trip to Sutton United later today in the National League.

By the time O’s kick-off at Gander Green Lane they could be back down to second in the table given Salford City are playing Maidenhead United at 12.35pm.

Orient won’t worry about that, however, and will seek to make it back-to-back wins after Tuesday’s comeback victory over Eastleigh.

Edinburgh’s side secured the 3-2 triumph at home without captain Jobi McAnuff due to a groin injury, but he could be involved this afternoon.

Jay Simpson and Jordan Maguire-Drew remained unused substitutes on Tuesday, so it highlights the options at the disposal of the O’s head coach.

He saw Alex Lawless go off with a head injury against the Spitfires and he may miss this clash with Sutton as a result.

If that is the case, one of McAnuff, Charlie Lee or James Dayton could replace the ex-Luton Town midfielder for a crucial encounter for the east Londoners.

They should also have Jamie Turley (hamstring) available again and Edinburgh will ponder whether or not to include him in the squad as an extra defensive option.

Cricket: Lawrence leads Essex fightback at Surrey

Yesterday, 18:17
Daniel Lawrence in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

An unbeaten 87 from Essex’s Dan Lawrence frustrated champions Surrey on the second day of their Specsavers County Championship match at the Kia Oval.

Fan Butler to sleep at Leyton Orient for charity event

Yesterday, 17:00
Leyton Orient fan Andrew Butler will take part in a charity sleep out event at the National League club (pic: Dream Team FC).

The O’s supporter will spend the night at the club’s stadium to raise money for charity World Child Cancer

Treble-winners Hornchurch snap up former Essex ace Westfield for defence of titles

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Essex batsman Mervyn Westfield hits out at Chelmsford (pic: Sean Dempsey/PA Images).

Billy Gordon praised Mervyn Westfield and backed the 30-year-old to have a big impact on the young players at Harrow Lodge Park

West Ham boss aims for big win at Manchester United as Euro vision fades

Yesterday, 13:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini arrives for the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Hammers will have Zabaleta and Antonio back in the squad for trip to Old Trafford

Yesterday, 13:00
The East London Football Podcast

The Archant London Sports Desk give their take on another busy week of football in east London

Tennis: GB squad named for Fed Cup tie at Copper Box Arena

Yesterday, 12:31
The Great Britain team of Johanna Konta, Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Anne Keothavong (pic Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The LTA has confirmed the squad to represent Great Britain in the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas World Group II Play-Off against Kazakhstan at the Copper Box Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on April 20-21.

West Ham Women: Jack’s the lad to take team to Wembley

Yesterday, 11:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Jack Sullivan is the chief executive of West Ham Women

Hammers chief executive Sullivan reveals his dream of taking West Ham to Wembley

Viewpoint: Bethnal Green & Bow MP Rushanara Ali wants to break Brexit deadlock

34 minutes ago
Bethnal Green & Bow MP Rushanara Ali wants to end 'this Brexit chaos'.

Since the referendum in 2016, Theresa May and her government have failed to put the country first.

Viewpoint: Bethnal Green & Bow MP Rushanara Ali wants to break Brexit deadlock

34 minutes ago
Bethnal Green & Bow MP Rushanara Ali wants to end 'this Brexit chaos'.

Since the referendum in 2016, Theresa May and her government have failed to put the country first.

