Team News: Sutton United vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates Josh Coulson's goal away to AFC Telford United (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

The O’s travel to Gander Green Lane ready for another difficult fixture in their bid to win the National League title

Justin Edinburgh has some tough decisions to make ahead of Leyton Orient’s trip to Sutton United later today in the National League.

By the time O’s kick-off at Gander Green Lane they could be back down to second in the table given Salford City are playing Maidenhead United at 12.35pm.

Orient won’t worry about that, however, and will seek to make it back-to-back wins after Tuesday’s comeback victory over Eastleigh.

Edinburgh’s side secured the 3-2 triumph at home without captain Jobi McAnuff due to a groin injury, but he could be involved this afternoon.

Jay Simpson and Jordan Maguire-Drew remained unused substitutes on Tuesday, so it highlights the options at the disposal of the O’s head coach.

He saw Alex Lawless go off with a head injury against the Spitfires and he may miss this clash with Sutton as a result.

If that is the case, one of McAnuff, Charlie Lee or James Dayton could replace the ex-Luton Town midfielder for a crucial encounter for the east Londoners.

They should also have Jamie Turley (hamstring) available again and Edinburgh will ponder whether or not to include him in the squad as an extra defensive option.