Ronaldinho's favourite game comes to Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 10:31 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 10 October 2019

A game being played at African Beach Teqball Cup (Pic: MaceSport)

A game being played at African Beach Teqball Cup (Pic: MaceSport)

Fans can try their hand at former Brazillian legend Ronaldinho's favourite sport this week as Teqball comes to town for the Teqball Tour at the The Breyer Group Stadium.

Teqball is a skill football-based sport, designed in Hungary and played over a curved table. The sport is ideal for both professional footballers and amateur players alike and is fun for all the family.

A Teqball table will be positioned at Score Leisure Centre on Oliver Road (E10 5JY), opposite our West Stand before the match against Walsall on Saturday.

Fans will be able to test their skills at the popular sport that has already been named as one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

Canadian popstar Justin Bieber recently joined a long list of stars from sport and entertainment who have taken up Teqball.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar have tables in their back gardens and Premier League clubs, such as Manchester United and Arsenal, have also embraced the sport in training as it helps players enhance their skills and ball control.

João Felix, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford are just some of the other high-profile names who have declared their love for teqball.

Brazilian star Ronaldinho is already a famous Teqer and president of the Brazilian Teqball Federation and fellow-Brazillian Natalia Guitler was the most successful female at last year's Teqball World Cup in Reims, France and has since become another famous Teqer of the sport, attending overseas events like the recent African Beach Teqball Cup and showcasing it to her thousands of social media followers.

The Teqball Tour hopes to see the table taken across all 72 Football League clubs this season as the skill based game is showcased to fans across the UK.

Since its invention in Hungary in 2014, teqball has grown to be played in 66 different countries and achieved official recognition from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

FITEQ has a long term goal of seeing teqball included in a future Olympic Games across both the doubles and singles formats of the game.

