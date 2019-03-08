Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road

The O's remain unable to provide an update on Justin Edinburgh's health, but thanked every supporter, club and organisation that sent well wishes

Leyton Orient have thanked every supporter, club and organisation that has sent messages for Justin Edinburgh since he was admitted into hospital at the start of this week.

The club confirmed the 49-year-old had fallen ill unexpectedly on Monday morning and had been taken to a local hospital.

No more updates on the health of Edinburgh have been provided yet, but clubs across the United Kingdom and players and staff from the O's and other teams have been in touch to send good luck messages for the former Spurs defender.

An official club statement from Orient read: "Following Justin's admission to hospital on Monday morning, we would like to thank every supporter, club and organisation that has sent messages for Justin.

"We are supporting the Edinburgh family closely, and the club's medical team is liaising with the specialist staff at the hospital where he is receiving the best possible care.

"Thank you again for all of your support at this time. We will update you through official club channels when appropriate and kindly request that the family's privacy continues to be respected. Get well soon Justin."

Assistant manager Ross Embleton said: "We've all had some extreme highs since he arrived but I'm sure we all agree that some things are far more important. Only thoughts for the gaffer and the Edinburgh family right now."

Club director Matt Porter added: "This is what matters most at the moment, thank you for all your kind wishes and support for Justin."

Martin Ling, Orient's director of football, said: "I just want to say a big thank you to every single person that has sent messages of support for Justin and his family. It is quite overwhelming, but just proves what high esteem he is rightly thought of. Get well soon mate."

O's owner Kent Teague added: "Justin and his family are in our family's thoughts and prayers.

"We're very thankful for the people who assisted yesterday (Monday) morning and those who continue to care for him. As yall (sic) know I have a deep affection for Justin. I just want him to be better soon."