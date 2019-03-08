Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 June 2019

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

The O's remain unable to provide an update on Justin Edinburgh's health, but thanked every supporter, club and organisation that sent well wishes

Leyton Orient have thanked every supporter, club and organisation that has sent messages for Justin Edinburgh since he was admitted into hospital at the start of this week.

The club confirmed the 49-year-old had fallen ill unexpectedly on Monday morning and had been taken to a local hospital.

No more updates on the health of Edinburgh have been provided yet, but clubs across the United Kingdom and players and staff from the O's and other teams have been in touch to send good luck messages for the former Spurs defender.

An official club statement from Orient read: "Following Justin's admission to hospital on Monday morning, we would like to thank every supporter, club and organisation that has sent messages for Justin.

"We are supporting the Edinburgh family closely, and the club's medical team is liaising with the specialist staff at the hospital where he is receiving the best possible care.

"Thank you again for all of your support at this time. We will update you through official club channels when appropriate and kindly request that the family's privacy continues to be respected. Get well soon Justin."

Assistant manager Ross Embleton said: "We've all had some extreme highs since he arrived but I'm sure we all agree that some things are far more important. Only thoughts for the gaffer and the Edinburgh family right now."

Club director Matt Porter added: "This is what matters most at the moment, thank you for all your kind wishes and support for Justin."

Martin Ling, Orient's director of football, said: "I just want to say a big thank you to every single person that has sent messages of support for Justin and his family. It is quite overwhelming, but just proves what high esteem he is rightly thought of. Get well soon mate."

O's owner Kent Teague added: "Justin and his family are in our family's thoughts and prayers.

"We're very thankful for the people who assisted yesterday (Monday) morning and those who continue to care for him. As yall (sic) know I have a deep affection for Justin. I just want him to be better soon."

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

10:00 George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O's remain unable to provide an update on Justin Edinburgh's health, but thanked every supporter, club and organisation that sent well wishes

West Ham Independent Supporters Association try to shake off 'loony leftie tag'

09:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Jack Hart and Lew Ozarow of WHUISA

'Chaos' at WHUISA AGM leads to petition in civil war

Hammers quartet ready to represent club at Women's World Cup finals in France

09:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham and Scotland's Jane Ross reacts during the international friendly with Jamaica (pic Andrew Milligan/PA)

West Ham Women's quartet Jane Ross, Adriana Leon, Ria Percival and Cho So-Hyun start their Women's World Cup quests over the coming days.

Cricket: Essex reply held up by rain at Yorkshire

Yesterday, 17:02
The covers are in use as rain delays play during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 4th June 2019

Yorkshire's on-loan all-rounder Dom Bess was left stranded in the 90s, nine short of a second first-class hundred, during a rain shortened second day against Essex at Emerald Headingley.

O's to play friendly with Hull in Marbella

Yesterday, 13:30 George Sessions
Hull City manager Nigel Adkins and Marc Pugh after a Championship match (pic: John Walton/PA).

The National League champions will head out to Spain as part of preparations for a season back in League Two

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Yesterday, 09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Leyton Orient squad and former colleagues of Justin Edinburgh showed support for the O's head coach on social media

West Ham striker Perez joins Spanish side Alaves

Yesterday, 09:05 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Lucas Perez during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham United attacker Lucas Perez has joined Spanish Primera Division club Alaves for an undisclosed fee.

Cricket: Buttleman very proud to make Essex debut

Yesterday, 08:08
Adam Lyth hits 6 runs for Yorkshire as Will Buttleman looks on from behind the stumps during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019

Essex youngster Will Buttleman admitted it was a very proud moment to make his first-class debut for the county against Yorkshire at Headingley.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

WATCH: All Points East to hold a street food market and craft beer fair

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be offering a diverse selection of local food, including street fries from Poptata. Photo: Poptata

The team behind All Points East have put together a mouth-watering line-up of local food and drink traders who will be fuelling the festival in May.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient to take on Cureton's Stortford in pre-season

Jamie Cureton was Bishop's Stortford player-manager during the 2018/19 season (pic: George Philipou/TGS Photo).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Delivery driver remains critical week on from ‘violent and unprovoked’ bat attack

The man was found injured in Globe Road. Picture: Google Maps

O’s boss Edinburgh taken to hospital

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Police arrest 39 people in raids targeting suspected drug dealers in Bow and Stepney

Police have carried out raids at 17 addresses across the borough. Pic: Kois Miah

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hackney rapist Jonathan Graden admits historic Spitalfields attack

Jonathan Graden

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient thank football community for Edinburgh support

Justin Edinburgh urges his Leyton Orient team on from the touchline at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham Independent Supporters Association try to shake off ‘loony leftie tag’

Jack Hart and Lew Ozarow of WHUISA

Hammers quartet ready to represent club at Women’s World Cup finals in France

West Ham and Scotland's Jane Ross reacts during the international friendly with Jamaica (pic Andrew Milligan/PA)

Three women sexually assaulted at Wapping station

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

‘Utterly insensitive’: Mayor slams Donald Trump’s state visit

Prime minister Theresa May with US president Donald Trump during his state visit. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists