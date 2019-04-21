Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Solihull manager Flowers congratulates 'worthy winners' Orient

PUBLISHED: 10:30 23 April 2019

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers greets Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh prior to the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers greets Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh prior to the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

The O’s are not officially champions, but it would take an almighty sequence of events for them not to achieve promotion this coming Saturday

Joint-Leyton Orient owner Kent Teague amongst the fans during the National League match against Solihull Moors at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).Joint-Leyton Orient owner Kent Teague amongst the fans during the National League match against Solihull Moors at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers paid tribute to Leyton Orient and head coach Justin Edinburgh after the two National League title rivals played out a goalless draw on Monday, which puts the O's on the verge of promotion.

The east London outfit are three points clear of second-placed Salford City and third in the table Moors with only one game to go.

Orient also boast a better goal difference compared to the promotion-chasing sides with Edinburgh's men on +38, the Ammies on +33 and Solihull on +30.

A home win for Flowers' team on Monday would have made things interesting going into the final day this coming weekend, but O's defended excellently to come away with a point following a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

Even though Orient's staff and players are not celebrating yet, the travelling fans at Damson Park did and the Moors boss thinks the title race is over now.

Flowers said: “Congratulations to Leyton Orient. It is a very difficult job to win this division because it is a tough league.

“They have proved themselves worthy winners, so I would like to congratulate Justin and all his staff and the players and everyone at Leyton Orient. Good luck to you next season.”

While Solihull and O's were pushing each other to the limit in West Midlands, further up the country a shock occurred at Salford.

City hosted promotion hopefuls AFC Fylde and surprisingly lost 1-0 to boost Orient's efforts to secure the league championship.

It could have been very different had Dean Brill not pulled off some key saves while home captain Kyle Storer headed wide from close range when unmarked in stoppage time.

Edinburgh's team did have chances though, with Ryan Boot denying Josh Coulson before he produced a stunning stop to thwart Macauley Bonne.

“It just didn't bobble for us in terms of Dean Brill seemed to dive and it would stick under him and they will say Boot has made a similar save and blocked Bonne with one where he spread himself,” Flowers said.

“Time and time again it seemed to stick on the line and it just needed a prod to help us score, but we are always going to be a threat from set-pieces.

“We have good deliveries coming in and good height and movement patterns and that is part of our game.

“The ball rolls out of the pitch about 130 times a match in this division – the ball is only in play for 60 minutes – so if you don't know what you are doing from throw-ins and restarts you will be in big trouble, so that was a starting point for us.”

Flowers concluded: “I was delighted with the way we played. To a man the players were terrific.”

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Solihull manager Flowers congratulates 'worthy winners' Orient

47 minutes ago George Sessions
Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers greets Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh prior to the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

The O’s are not officially champions, but it would take an almighty sequence of events for them not to achieve promotion this coming Saturday

Tibbs set for busy period as Whyte agrees to face Rivas at London's The O2 in July

10:00
Mark Tibbs will hope to guide Dillian Whyte to more scenes like this on July 20 (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Canning Town-based trainer will hope to guide British heavyweight to another win

'Exhausted' Edinburgh proud of players after crucial point

Yesterday, 18:10 George Sessions
Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s head coach insisted the job is not finished yet, but was pleased to give the fans another day to remember in the National League

O's almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

Yesterday, 17:09 George Sessions at Damson Park
Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

National League: Solihull Moors 0 Leyton Orient 0

Cricket: Essex look to bounce back against Surrey

Yesterday, 16:26
Essex head coach Anthony McGrath (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex Eagles make the short journey to The Kia Oval to face Surrey in the Royal London One-Day Cup on Tuesday, looking to get back to winning ways after a home defeat to Middlesex on Good Friday.

West Ham denied by officials for second week running

Yesterday, 12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
A view of newly installed claret carpet around the pitch before the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers striker Antonio close to his best but it is still not enough

Team News: Solihull Moors vs Leyton Orient

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Matt Harrold scored for Leyton Orient off the bench again on Friday, but is unlikely to start today’s encounter in West Midlands

Assistant Embleton well aware of Solihull's threat

Sunday, April 21, 2019 George Sessions
Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The O’s will do battle with their National League title rivals on Easter Monday in a clash set to be broadcast live on BT Sport

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Live

Solihull manager Flowers congratulates 'worthy winners' Orient

47 minutes ago
Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers greets Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh prior to the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

The O’s are not officially champions, but it would take an almighty sequence of events for them not to achieve promotion this coming Saturday

View Live

Breaking news

Solihull manager Flowers congratulates 'worthy winners' Orient

47 minutes ago
Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers greets Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh prior to the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

The O’s are not officially champions, but it would take an almighty sequence of events for them not to achieve promotion this coming Saturday

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O's almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

'Exhausted' Edinburgh proud of players after crucial point

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Solihull Moors vs Leyton Orient

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Assistant Embleton well aware of Solihull's threat

Leyton Orient first-team coach Danny Webb (right) and assistant Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

O’s almost up after stalemate at Solihull and shock Salford defeat

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-council employees among those embroiled in alleged global scam

Saleh Ahmed, left, promotes his

‘Exhausted’ Edinburgh proud of players after crucial point

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two men suffer knife wounds in Whitechapel street fight

The men were injured in Osborn Street. Pic: Google

Team News: Solihull Moors vs Leyton Orient

Matt Harrold wheels away to celebrate his dramatic equaliser for Leyton Orient at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Solihull manager Flowers congratulates ‘worthy winners’ Orient

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers greets Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh prior to the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Tibbs set for busy period as Whyte agrees to face Rivas at London’s The O2 in July

Mark Tibbs will hope to guide Dillian Whyte to more scenes like this on July 20 (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

Former world karate champion steps out of retirement aged 61 in ‘fight to save young lives’

Geoff Thompson trained in Barking before the 10K Karate Clash. Picture: GEOFF THOMPSON

Tenants turn ‘green’ to plant more trees on Shadwell housing estate

Planting trees to improve St Geoge's housing estate in Shadwell. Picture source: Eastend Homes

City Island artist Tim Allen is on a mission to open the old Leaway towpath so he can walk to the Olympic Park

Tim Allen...
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists