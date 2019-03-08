Search

Leyton Orient secure London Senior Cup progress

PUBLISHED: 07:56 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 24 September 2019

Leyton Orient youngster Ruel Sotiriou runs at the Beaconsfield Town defence (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient youngster Ruel Sotiriou runs at the Beaconsfield Town defence (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

London Senior Cup: Tower Hamlets 0 Leyton Orient 1

Leyton Orient secured their progress in the London Senior Cup as a youthful side earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Essex Senior League outfit Tower Hamlets.

A strike in the 15th minute from Cypriot under-21 international Ruel Sotiriou sealed the win for the O's at the Mile End Stadium.

Sotiriou almost got the visitors off to a perfect start as he picked up a loose pass from the hosts after just seconds but his effort went straight at the goalkeeper.

The striker then went close once again with Jordan Adeyemi almost firing home the rebound but their dominance in the early proceedings finally paid off in the 15th minute.

Sotiriou intercepted a loose pass and smashed it home from 18-yards and they took that lead into the break.

Young first-team left-back Jayden Sweeney worked his way through a crowd of players on the left flank, poking to Sotiriou who lined up an effort from 25 yards which skidded into the keeper's arms.

Sotiriou continued to pick up the ball on the edge of the box, hitting another from distance in the 62nd minute which deflected wide.

Danny Webb's young Orient side that featured seven under-18 players held on for the win at Tower Hamlets.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Judd, Sweeney, McClenaghan, Ogie, Francois-Vernal, Adeyemi, Kyprianou (Sivi 63), Hammond, Sotiriou, Papadopoulos.

Unused subs: Janata, Marfo, Ifeanyi, Solomon.

