Danny Johnson guides O’s to victory away to Tranmere Rovers

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton (centre) speaks to first team coach Matt Harrold (right) at half-time during the Sky Bet League Two match at Banks's Stadium, Walsall. PA Wire/PA Images

League Two: Tranmere Rovers 0 Leyton Orient 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leyton Orient bounced back from two consecutive defeats to seal a narrow 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers thanks to a goal from in-form striker Danny Johnson.

The 27-year-old striker fired home his eighth goal of the season in all competitions to guide the O’s to three points away at Prenton Park.

Orient created all the chances in the first half, with Josh Coulson going close with a header before Jordan Maguire-Drew curled an effort over.

Captain Jobi McAnuff also found himself in space in the middle of the park where he drove towards the edge of the box and dragged an effort wide.

You may also want to watch:

The best chance came just before the break but Mark Ellis got back to deny Ruel Sotiriou with a last-ditch tackle following a jinking run.

Former Gateshead frontman Johnson squandered a golden opportunity soon after the re-start before both he and Jobi McAnuff were denied by a Joe Murphy double save.

But 19 minutes from time the stopper palmed away a Conor Wilkinson effort only for Craig Clay to fire the ball back into the box for Johnson, who turned his man and found the net.

Tranmere Rovers: Murphy, O’Connor, Clarke, Ellis, Ridehalgh, Feeney, Spearing, Banks, Morris, Smith, Woolery.

Unused subs: Davies, Nelson, Hayde, Ray, Khan, Burton, Walker-Rice.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Coulson, Happe, Brophy (Dayton 90), Cisse, Clay, McAnuff, Maguire-Drew (Wilkinson 68), Sotiriou (Widdowson 86), Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Turley, Ling, Wright.