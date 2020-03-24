Search

Who is your Leyton Orient player of the season so far?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 March 2020

Jordan Maguire-Drew scores Orient's first goal

With the League Two season currently postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, have your say on who Leyton Orient’s player of the season has been so far.

It has been a strange season for the O’s but a few players have stood out along the way, but who is your player of the season.

Josh Wright is the club’s top goal scorer with 8 goals throughout the campaign from midfield but was dropped for the last few games before games were suspended.

Jordan Maguire-Drew is just behind with 7 goals despite finding himself in and out the team throughout the season.

Young striker Ruel Sotiriou deserves a mention after breaking into the team on Boxing Day, he has only made 10 appearances, but has found the net 5 times.

Loan stars Ouss Cisse and George Marsh have been bright sparks this campaign and made the O’s more solid in midfield.

Dan Happe has been a regular at centre-back and appears to be the main choice over his colleagues who have struggled to adapt to the higher level.

James Brophy and Craig Clay get honourable mentions for being regulars in an ever-changing first-team line-up.

But who is your player of the season so far? Have your say in our poll.

