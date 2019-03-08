Search

O's host Walking Football World Cup and England triumph!

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 June 2019

Wales celebrate after winning the Walking Football World Cup

Wales celebrate after winning the Walking Football World Cup

Archant

England won the over-50s tournament while Wales clinched success in the over-60s category

Leyton Orient hosted World Cup football at the weekend and the United Kingdom had two winners in east London!

The International Walking Football Federation staged the event and decided to play the games at Brisbane Road.

All the action took place on Saturday with the over-50s and over-60s Walking World Cup being contested at the home of the National League champions.

Gareth Southgate's England reached the semi-finals of the actual World Cup last summer, but the over-50s managed to do even better in the capital.

Despite a mixed start, the Three Lions soon got into the groove and progressed to the final where they faced France.

A hard-fought game occurred, but it was England who won 2-0 to clinch the over-50s Walking World Cup crown in E10.

Wales then joined neighbours England in celebrating as they enjoyed success in the over-60s Walking World Cup, defeating France 1-0 in the final.

