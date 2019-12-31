Search

Advanced search

League Two: Walsall 1 Leyton Orient 0

PUBLISHED: 16:58 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 01 January 2020

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton

PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient made a losing start to 2020 with a slender defeat against the Saddlers at Banks's Stadium on New Year's Day.

Interim head coach Ross Embleton named an unchanged starting line-up, following Sunday's 1-1 draw at Newport County, with fit-again Louis Dennis replacing Dale Gorman on the bench.

And the home side were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box early on, for a foul on Josh Gordon, with Rory Holden's effort taking a deflection off the defensive wall and looping behind.

Gordon headed well over from the resulting corner, before O's had their first sight of goal on six minutes when Ruel Sotiriou rose highest at the near post to meet a free-kick from the right but saw his header comfortably saved by Liam Roberts.

Sotiriou drove into the box soon after, but claims for a foul on the Cypriot were waved away by the referee, before Walsall were forced into a change as Shay Facey was replaced by Cameron Norman on 17 minutes.

Holden found space in the box for the home side soon after but got his header all wrong, before Myles Judd was booked for a rash challenge.

Danny Guthrie sent the free-kick from the left across the box and behind for a goal kick, before O's attacked and saw Judd control a superb crossfield pass from Josh Wright and cross to the far post, where Lee Angol nodded down to Sotiriou, who sliced wide.

And the referee showed no interest when Walsall's Gordon went down in the box under a challenge from Jamie Turley on 31 minutes, before Marvin Ekpiteta deflected a shot from Gordon behind.

Guthrie's corner then fell to Gordon, but Sam Sargeant produced a fine save to keep his effort out, and Gordon volleyed the next corner wide as the scoreline remained blank.

Walsall had to make a second change on 37 minutes, as Guthrie limped off to be replaced by Alfie Bates, and Turley flicked on Wright's free-kick to Craig Clay, whose sweet volley was saved by Roberts.

O's had another decent chance soon after as Jordan Maguire-Drew sent a free-kick to the far post, where captain Wright volleyed wide.

You may also want to watch:

But Walsall broke the deadlock two minutes before the break when a long ball bounced through to Gordon, who rounded Sargeant and slotted into the net.

And O's saw an injury-time effort from Sotiriou, after he was picked out by Clay, fly high over the crossbar.

Embleton made two changes during the break, replacing Wright and Angol with James Brophy and Matt Harrold.

And the second half was only three minutes old when Maguire-Drew skipped inside and saw a shot blocked, while Brophy had penalty claims ignored after going down in the box on 51 minutes.

Cameron Pring was booked for pulling down Harrold, but Walsall had a chance to double their lead on 61 minutes when a lofted ball was met by Gordon, who sent a header wide.

Gordon was then booked for tripping Brophy on the edge of the box, while Sootiriou produced a good run and drilled the ball across the box to win a corner, but Maguire-Drew's set-piece went over the head of everyone and behind for a goal kick.

Walsall were reduced to 10 men when Pring was shown a second yellow card for a foul on George Marsh and O's had big shouts for a penalty during a scramble in the box, before Maguire-Drew drove just over.

Maguire-Drew cut inside and curled a shot just wide on 72 minutes, with Liam Kinsella booked for a foul on Sotiriou as tensions began to grow.

Gordon then found space after O's failed to clear properly and saw his shot deflected just wide, while Sotiriou headed just over from Judd's cross with nine minutes remaining.

Turley made way for Dennis for the last seven minutes, with Marsh driving wide from outside the box as O's pushed for a late equaliser, but it was not to be.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Ekpiteta, Clay, Maguire-Drew, Judd, Happe, Angol (Harrold 46), Sotiriou, Marsh, Turley (Dennis 83), Wright (Brophy 46).

Unused subs: Janata, Coulson, Dayton, Kyprianou.

Attendance: 4,263 (including 425 Orient fans).

Latest East London Sports News

League Two: Walsall 1 Leyton Orient 0

10 minutes ago Lee Power
Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton

Leyton Orient made a losing start to 2020 with a slender defeat against the Saddlers at Banks's Stadium on New Year's Day.

Embleton more comfortable about being in charge of O's

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton revealed he is beginning to feel more comfortable in his role as each game passes as they head into the New Year.

Our West Ham team of the decade

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

See who has made the West Ham United team of the decade

Our Leyton Orient team of the decade

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Orient keeper Eldin Jakupovic produces a save against Oldham (pic: Simon O'Connor)

From Moses Odubajo to John Lundstram, see who has made the Leyton Orient team of the decade

Leyton Orient host local homeless men

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 Muhammad Ismael
Leyton Orient hosted locals from the Seaman's Rest, which welcomes homeless men, at their Boxing Day match (pic Emdad Rahman)

Leyton Orient held a dinner for East London locals during their Boxing Day match against Colchester United.

O's would've been happy with point from Newport before trip admits youngster Happe

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Dan Happe gets in a shot for Orient against Bradford (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient defender Dan Happe says they would have 'snapped your hand off' for a point at Newport County prior to the match on Saturday.

It's back to the future for West Ham as Moyes returns with some unfinished business

Monday, December 30, 2019 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

New West Ham boss looks for exciting, attacking, winning football

O's must get better at imposing themselves on games says Embleton

Monday, December 30, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton says they must get better at imposing themselves on games after a 1-1 draw at Newport County.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

Most read sport

Our Leyton Orient team of the decade

Orient keeper Eldin Jakupovic produces a save against Oldham (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Our West Ham team of the decade

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Embleton more comfortable about being in charge of O's

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient host local homeless men

Leyton Orient hosted locals from the Seaman's Rest, which welcomes homeless men, at their Boxing Day match (pic Emdad Rahman)

It's back to the future for West Ham as Moyes returns with some unfinished business

New West Ham United manager David Moyes during the press conference at Rush Green Training Ground, London.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Appeal after two teenagers stabbed in Shoreditch High Street

A video showing a man attacked in Hackney Road forms part of an investigation into a stabbing in Shoreditch High Street on Sunday morning (December 29). Picture: Google

Appeal for help to find girl, 16, missing from her East End home

Farida Begum was reported missing from her home. Picture: MPS

Police drugs sweep in Whitechapel also bags £20,000 of fake mobile phones

Police and council enforcement officers in joint olperation at Whitechapel Market. Picture: LBTH

What is the most common foreign language in your east London borough?

A study by adult education college and charity City Lit reveals that Bengali is the most common foreign language spoken in London. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Latest from the East London Advertiser

League Two: Walsall 1 Leyton Orient 0

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton

Embleton more comfortable about being in charge of O’s

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Our West Ham team of the decade

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Our Leyton Orient team of the decade

Orient keeper Eldin Jakupovic produces a save against Oldham (pic: Simon O'Connor)

O’s would’ve been happy with point from Newport before trip admits youngster Happe

Dan Happe gets in a shot for Orient against Bradford (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists