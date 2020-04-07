Wolves beat Groningen to win Ultimare Quaran Team title set up by Orient



Wolves fans have been given a rare chance to cheer some success during the suspension of football after their club claimed the Ultimate QuaranTeam prize.

The Premier League club’s official eSports set-up beat their counterparts from Dutch side Groningen 2-1 at FIFA 20 in the final of the 128-team tournament.

The competition, which was organised by Leyton Orient, involved representatives of clubs from across Europe.

Wolves were represented by Brazil-based esporter Flavio and an 84th-minute winner gave their fans the bragging rights.

The competition has raised more than £57,000 on JustGiving with the majority of the cash going to Sky Bet Football League clubs to help mitigate the loss of income sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining quarter of the money will be split between mental health charity Mind and the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fundraiser.

The initial target had been to raise £50,000 but the bar was raised to £100,000.

Other clubs to take part in the tournament included Manchester City, Benfica and Roma with Crystal Palace’s England international Andros Townsend among the players.