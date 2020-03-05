WHSmith to give out books for kids at Leyton Orient in celebration of World Book Day

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend). Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

WHSmith is delighted to once again be supporting and celebrating World Book Day, now in its 23rd year, but this time at Leyton Orient's home match against Cambridge United.

With the mission to give every child and young person a book of their own, World Book Day is the biggest annual celebration of books and reading in the UK and Ireland.

Working in partnership with the National Literacy Trust, and supporting the Premier League Primary Stars programme, WHSmith will be marking World Book Day this year with pop-upbook stalls at professional football club match days across the UK this February and March.

Children will be able to swap their £1 World Book Day token for one of the twelve exclusive 2020 World Book Day books (subject to availability) to take home from the match.

World Book Day tokens will be handed out on arrival to all children attending the match at Leyton Orient FC's home fixture on Saturday.

The WHSmith pop-up stall will be located in the stadium for all children to redeem their free books.