Search

Advanced search

WHSmith to give out books for kids at Leyton Orient in celebration of World Book Day

PUBLISHED: 11:24 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 05 March 2020

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

WHSmith is delighted to once again be supporting and celebrating World Book Day, now in its 23rd year, but this time at Leyton Orient's home match against Cambridge United.

With the mission to give every child and young person a book of their own, World Book Day is the biggest annual celebration of books and reading in the UK and Ireland.

You may also want to watch:

Working in partnership with the National Literacy Trust, and supporting the Premier League Primary Stars programme, WHSmith will be marking World Book Day this year with pop-upbook stalls at professional football club match days across the UK this February and March.

Children will be able to swap their £1 World Book Day token for one of the twelve exclusive 2020 World Book Day books (subject to availability) to take home from the match.

World Book Day tokens will be handed out on arrival to all children attending the match at Leyton Orient FC's home fixture on Saturday.

The WHSmith pop-up stall will be located in the stadium for all children to redeem their free books.

Latest East London Sports News

WHSmith to give out books for kids at Leyton Orient in celebration of World Book Day

13 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

WHSmith is delighted to once again be supporting and celebrating World Book Day, now in its 23rd year, but this time at Leyton Orient's home match against Cambridge United.

Orient boss Embleton will be deciding on futures as plans start for next season's squad

Yesterday, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Marvin Ekpiteta of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Leyton Orient will be working out the squad they intend to have next season with just 11 League Two fixtures left to be played this term.

West Ham head to Australia for pre-season tour

Yesterday, 08:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

The Hammers will take on Brisbane Roar and Crystal Palace in July

Mindset Orange battle for a hard-fought draw against Billericay

Yesterday, 07:00 Jacob Ranson
Mindset under-8s in action against Billericay Colts (Pic: Lee Murray)

Mindset Orange battled to a hard fought 2-2 draw in a Festival Cup match against Billericay Colts at Victoria Park on Sunday.

Wapping men maintain hold on Conference East top spot but women lose out to rivals

Tue, 17:00
Wapping's men in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's men maintained their hold on top spot in Conference East with a 3-2 win over Spencer at the Lee Valley Hockey & Leisure Centre.

O's youngsters Ogie and Janata both feature for loan clubs

Tue, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient youngsters Shadrach Ogie and Arthur Janata both featured at the weekend for their respective loan clubs.

BBL: London Lions 99 Leicester Riders 65

Mon, 18:19 Duncan Hooper
Action from London Lions win over Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions dominated against Leicester Riders, taking a huge 34-point victory and snapping the Riders' six-game winning streak in front of a huge crowd of 2,845 at the Copper Box Arena.

West Ham's Rice reaches super century but he is not in the top10 for Hammers

Mon, 17:14 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

There are 13 West Ham players who reached the landmark at a younger age than Declan

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year's event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Orient boss Embleton will be deciding on futures as plans start for next season's squad

Marvin Ekpiteta of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Grand Prix success for Morpeth's Hoang

Hackney & Leyton League: Clapton Rangers eliminated from London FA Cup after Baldon defeat

Royal Oak (black/white) vs Bancroft United - Hackney & Leyton League Hackney Gazette Cup at East Marsh - 14/03/10 - MANDATORY CREDIT: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO - Self billing applies where appropriate - Tel: 0845 094 6026

Mindset Orange battle for a hard-fought draw against Billericay

Mindset under-8s in action against Billericay Colts (Pic: Lee Murray)

The EFL and Mind bringing Leyton Orient's iconic moment to life

Leyton Orient's badge outside Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘Massive hardship’: Tenants in Poplar charged four times national average for their heating

Phoenix Works near the Limehouse Cut. Right: A pre-payment meter in Hawkshaw Court falls into the negative figures; Mayor John Biggs has promised to intervene. Pictures: Submitted/Mike Brooke

Jailed: ‘brutal’ knifeman who stabbed an emergency worker at Royal London Hospital

Mohammed Uddin, 35, jailed for almost 13 yerars for stabbing hospital emergency worker. Picture: Met Police

Victoria Park fireworks display: Tower Hamlets councillors agree not to ask Hackney Council to pay

Fireworks in Victoria Park. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

Tower Hamlets uses new information-sharing powers to recover ‘up to £2.4m’ in unpaid council tax

Tower Hamlets Council is working with HMRC to recover unpaid council tax. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the East London Advertiser

WHSmith to give out books for kids at Leyton Orient in celebration of World Book Day

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Tower Hamlets needs extra £130,000 to help care for refugee children

Mayor John Biggs. Picture: LBTH

Orient boss Embleton will be deciding on futures as plans start for next season’s squad

Marvin Ekpiteta of Leyton Orient during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

West Ham head to Australia for pre-season tour

West Ham United manager David Moyes ahead of the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Mindset Orange battle for a hard-fought draw against Billericay

Mindset under-8s in action against Billericay Colts (Pic: Lee Murray)
Drive 24