Former Premier League champion Yaya Toure grateful to be training with Leyton Orient

Former Premier League champion Yaya Toure is training with Leyton Orient (Pic: Leyton Orient) Archant

Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is grateful to be allowed to train with Leyton Orient as he looks to continue enjoying his football.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Premier League champion Yaya Toure is training with Leyton Orient (Pic: Leyton Orient) Former Premier League champion Yaya Toure is training with Leyton Orient (Pic: Leyton Orient)

The Brisbane Road club returned to work on Monday and were joined by Toure, who last played for Chinese side Qingdao Huanghai.

Toure won three Premier League titles during his eight seasons at Man City and is set to train with Orient for the next couple of weeks to improve his fitness.

You may also want to watch:

Last summer the 37-year-old had to deny rumours he had retired before he moved to China after a short spell with Olympiacos.

“The manager and the staff were fantastic in allowing me to come train with the lads. It’s a huge opportunity. I’m very happy. The welcome was fantastic,” Toure said the club.

“I just want to enjoy it until the last minute. Football, for me, is everything. I’ve been out of football for the last three months with the lockdown and I was thinking I missed something. It’s difficult. I feel like I’m at home. I want to train and do my best, and maybe we’ll see.

The Ivorian has also opened up on his recent spell in the Far East, adding: “China was fantastic. It was a second division team. I helped them get into the first league. It’s a different mentality and a different way to see football.

“Those people are passionate. My arriving there changed a lot of things. After that the players started to believe. As soon as I was there, everyone was committed. It was a different challenge for me.”