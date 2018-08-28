Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

After overdue ‘normal’ year, Orient fans are dreaming of promotion under Edinburgh

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 January 2019

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates after scoring at Harrogate Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates after scoring at Harrogate Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

We look back over O’s 2018 for our Year in Sport pull-out and take a glimpse into the future

Leyton Orient didn’t win a trophy in 2018, they did not even gain promotion, but the year will stay in the memory of O’s supporters.

One of the main reasons for this is for the first time since 2013, 12 months went by with very little negatives to digest or deal with.

Since the summer of 2014 things have been pretty crazy in E10 and specifically at Brisbane Road, Leyton.

It has meant O’s have had some kind of fall-out every year and generally their loyal fans have been the ones left to pick up all the pieces.

Of course 2014 saw heartbreak in the play-off final, 2015 resulted in relegation from League One and 2016 was the year of a lot of different managers.

There is no doubt 2017 was the worst of the lot with even more bosses and eventually relegation into non-league.

At one stage, back-to-back relegations was a possibility with Orient languishing at the bottom of the National League.

Justin Edinburgh has taken the O’s ship away from choppy waters into a strong position, though, as 2018 came to a close.

The past 12 months at the club have been pretty normal and Edinburgh has lasted the whole year! Russell Slade was the last Orient boss to make it through a year back in 2013.

Under the stewardship of the former Gillingham manager, O’s have taken the league by storm and are firmly in the title mix.

Owners Nigel Travis and Kent Teague deserve massive praise and so does director of football Martin Ling, but it is Edinburgh who has really stopped the titanic sinking further.

In 2018, Orient reached the last-eight of the FA Trophy, which was a disappointment in the end, and crucially finished the year top.

Edinburgh’s side won plenty of games and didn’t lose many as they went from a team used to losing to a club which wants to be a serial winner.

Now the challenge for 2019 is clear. Keep calm and carry on as they have been doing and if they do that, promotion may finally arrive once again for the O’s.

Boss Edinburgh said: “We want to continue what we have started. We have given ourselves an excellent foundation and the players deserve an awful amount of credit.

“Now if we can maintain that throughout the second half of the season then we will be in with a shout of getting promotion.”

Related articles

Most Read

Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

Asma Begum was found dead on Friday. Pic: Met Police

Tower Hamlets schools hit by £24m government funding switch away from inner city education

Mulberry School in Commercial Road has lost £282,000 from its budget. Picture: Google

‘Biggest drop in Tower Hamlets house sales’, analysis shows

House sales in Tower Hamlets have fallen the most compared to other London boroughs, according to a count by pre-fab firm Project Etopia. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Winter lights at Canary Wharf using ‘ghost whales’ to stop plastic waste and save the oceans

Winter lights festival coming to Canary Wharf till January 26. Picture: CWG

Latest from the East London Advertiser

After overdue ‘normal’ year, Orient fans are dreaming of promotion under Edinburgh

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates after scoring at Harrogate Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Wizards Satoransky says it will be an unknown against Knicks in London NBA clash

Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the New York Knicks during pre-season game (Pic: Ned Dishman)

Bengal claw back a point at Enfield

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Brexit: How Tower Hamlets’ MPs voted on Theresa May’s deal with Brussels

MPs Rushanara Ali and Jim Fitzpatrick who voted against the Brexit deal, seen at Tower Hamlets Labour's 2017 election manifesto launch. Picture: Mike Brooke

Greenpeace activists clear up disused Plaistow garage in effort against plastic

Activists from Greenpeace Shoreditch spent two hours at a disused Ford garage clearing litter as part of the campaign against plastic pollution. Picture: Greenpeace Shoreditch.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists