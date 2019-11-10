London FA to host first football forum at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground (pic Simon O'Connor) Simon O'Connor Photography

The London Football Association (LFA) are offering an opportunity for the football community in East and North London to have their say and shape the LFA's future agenda on the subjects that matter.

Whether you are a player, coach, referee, club official or league official with an interest in any format of the game (11-a-side, small sided, men's, ladies, youths, disabled, futsal, etc.), the LFA want to hear your views at our first North East London Football Forum on Thursday November 21 in the 1881 Suite at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground, starting at 7.30pm.

LFA North East Division Chair Kevin Wilmot said: "This is planned to be the first of several such forums to be held at different venues within the Division's boundaries in the future.

"The main topics of discussion will change each time but will always be linked in to the LFA's key strategies for progressing the sport within our capital city for the benefit of all."

This first event concentrates on two main topics, each with its own panel of invited guests.

The first topic looks at increasing the involvement of minority groups in football outside of actually playing the game (e.g. coaching, admin, refereeing).

This will be followed by a discussion around ways of maintaining interest in the men's 11-a-side game at grassroots level, the challenges that teams at this level face and whether recent changes to the Laws of the Game are a help or a hindrance.

As well as the panel discussions, there is also the opportunity for those present to ask any football-related question to the chairman, chief executive and senior directors of the LFA.

dditionally, a number of individuals who use their position in football to give back to the disadvantaged or those in need have been invited to display information about their initiatives, charity work, etc. and answer any questions you may have about the voluntary work they do.

The LFA and the Football Foundation will also be presenting useful information for clubs and leagues alike.

LFA Chair James Middlehurst added: "The Board of Directors and I are all delighted at this new initiative from Kevin and his team in supporting and developing the inclusive nature of grassroots football.

"Going forward the LFA will be investing heavily in our strategy to provide greater opportunities across a wide range of development areas - women and girls, disability, youth and adult football and seeking to promote greater inclusivity across all areas of the game.

"This event will help us to gauge what the people directly affected actually want."

Panelists booked for this event include Stonewall FC chairman Alex Baker, Kick it Out's Troy Townsend, LFA Referees Committee Chairman Russell Howes and Haringey Borough FC chairman Aki Achillea, amongst others.

The event is free admission but, in order to manage numbers, admission will be by ticket only.

For your free ticket, please contact the North East Divisional Chair, Kevin Wilmot, via email at kevinwilmot@aol.com or by phone on 07540 441829.