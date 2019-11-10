Search

Advanced search

London FA to host first football forum at Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 15:21 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 12 November 2019

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

The London Football Association (LFA) are offering an opportunity for the football community in East and North London to have their say and shape the LFA's future agenda on the subjects that matter.

Whether you are a player, coach, referee, club official or league official with an interest in any format of the game (11-a-side, small sided, men's, ladies, youths, disabled, futsal, etc.), the LFA want to hear your views at our first North East London Football Forum on Thursday November 21 in the 1881 Suite at Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground, starting at 7.30pm.

LFA North East Division Chair Kevin Wilmot said: "This is planned to be the first of several such forums to be held at different venues within the Division's boundaries in the future.

"The main topics of discussion will change each time but will always be linked in to the LFA's key strategies for progressing the sport within our capital city for the benefit of all."

This first event concentrates on two main topics, each with its own panel of invited guests.

The first topic looks at increasing the involvement of minority groups in football outside of actually playing the game (e.g. coaching, admin, refereeing).

This will be followed by a discussion around ways of maintaining interest in the men's 11-a-side game at grassroots level, the challenges that teams at this level face and whether recent changes to the Laws of the Game are a help or a hindrance.

You may also want to watch:

As well as the panel discussions, there is also the opportunity for those present to ask any football-related question to the chairman, chief executive and senior directors of the LFA.

dditionally, a number of individuals who use their position in football to give back to the disadvantaged or those in need have been invited to display information about their initiatives, charity work, etc. and answer any questions you may have about the voluntary work they do.

The LFA and the Football Foundation will also be presenting useful information for clubs and leagues alike.

LFA Chair James Middlehurst added: "The Board of Directors and I are all delighted at this new initiative from Kevin and his team in supporting and developing the inclusive nature of grassroots football.

"Going forward the LFA will be investing heavily in our strategy to provide greater opportunities across a wide range of development areas - women and girls, disability, youth and adult football and seeking to promote greater inclusivity across all areas of the game.

"This event will help us to gauge what the people directly affected actually want."

Panelists booked for this event include Stonewall FC chairman Alex Baker, Kick it Out's Troy Townsend, LFA Referees Committee Chairman Russell Howes and Haringey Borough FC chairman Aki Achillea, amongst others.

The event is free admission but, in order to manage numbers, admission will be by ticket only.

For your free ticket, please contact the North East Divisional Chair, Kevin Wilmot, via email at kevinwilmot@aol.com or by phone on 07540 441829.

Latest East London Sports News

London FA to host first football forum at Leyton Orient

15:21
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground (pic Simon O'Connor)

The London Football Association (LFA) are offering an opportunity for the football community in East and North London to have their say and shape the LFA's future agenda on the subjects that matter.

Ice Hockey: Lee Valley Lions lose Haringey double-header

14:05 Laurence Thorn
Lewis Blore in action for Lee Valley Lions (pic Phil Hutchinson)

It was a truly up-and-down weekend for Lee Valley Lions, as they followed a heavy 15-3 defeat at Haringey with a 5-4 home defeat against the same opponents just 24 hours later.

West Ham ratings from Burnley defeat

Yesterday, 12:30 Dave Evans,West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Did any Hammer come out of the Burnley clash with any credit?

Fletcher: We know it's not good enough

Yesterday, 12:00 Dan Bennett
Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup. Picture: Simon O'Connor

O's boss Carl Fletcher says he knows his side's FA Cup first round defeat to non-league Maldon & Tiptree on Sunday was not good enough.

FA Cup: Leyton Orient 1 Maldon & Tiptree 2

Sunday, November 10, 2019
New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient fell victim to an FA Cup giantkilling at the hands of Maldon & Tiptree on Sunday.

Tower Hamlets, Woodford win, Clapton, Ilford, Sporting Bengal, Redbridge lose

Sunday, November 10, 2019 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and West Essex at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets pulled off a comeback win while Clapton, Ilford and Sporting Bengal all fell to defeats in the Essex Senior League on Saturday.

BBL Cup: London Lions 85 Worcester Wolves 90

Sunday, November 10, 2019
London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

BBL Cup holders London Lions fell short to the visiting Worcester Wolves in another thrilling clash as they fight to claim a place in the quarter-finals.

England Women 1 Germany Women 2

Saturday, November 9, 2019
England's Ellen White looks on at Wembley (pic John Walton/PA)

Germany Women spoiled the party and struck late on to earn a 2-1 victory over England in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Fletcher: We know it's not good enough

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup. Picture: Simon O'Connor

West Ham ratings from Burnley defeat

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

FA Cup: Leyton Orient 1 Maldon & Tiptree 2

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Is Orient teen Sotiriou ready to step into Koroma's shoes?

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Repton pair win national titles

Repton's Prince Dubois (right) in action (pic: England Boxing)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Jailed: Men from Tower Hamlets who cut through electrical cables at hospital

Jonathan Whitty and Patrick Kiely. Picture: Kent Police

Moves to prevent voting fraud as Tower Hamlets gears up for December 12 general election

Deadline for voters to register for December's General Election is November 26. Picture: LBTH

Remembrance for the Routemaster’s 60th anniversary at Bow bus garage is also November 11

A Routemaster leaving Bow Garage in Fairfield Road in May 2004. Picture: K Cooper

Why women want to turn historic Petticoat Lane street market into ‘Lady Lane’ instead

Some of the women stallholders opening up at 'Lady Lane' on November 15. Picture: LBTH

Remembrance 2019: Merchant Navy’s Sunday service at Tower Hill for those who perished at sea

Merchant Navy Sunday Remembrance at Trnity Square. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

London FA to host first football forum at Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road ground (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ice Hockey: Lee Valley Lions lose Haringey double-header

Lewis Blore in action for Lee Valley Lions (pic Phil Hutchinson)

Remembrance 2019: Tower Hamlets Council tolls the bell from HMS Crane at the town hall

Tower Hamlets and Royal Navy wreaths at the town hall Remembrance on November 11. Picture: Kois Miah

No green light just yet to stop traffic ‘rat run’ through Columbia Road’s famous flower market

Two householders at the Royal Oak residents' meeting in Columbia Road study the council's plans to close off their neighbourhood to traffic. Picrture: Mike Brooke

Westferry training programme gives women skills needed to access jobs in hospitality sector

Graduates of the London Training Centre programme sponsored by Rockwell. Picture: Teofil Rewers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists