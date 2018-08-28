Search

Warriors book spot in second round of the FA Futsal Cup

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 January 2019

Warriors Futsal Club face the camera

Warriors Futsal Club face the camera

Archant

Maikel De Quadros’ team earned an impressive 10-7 win at Hull Futsal Club last weekend

Warriors Futsal Club made it through to the second round of the FA Futsal Cup with an excellent 10-7 win over Hull Futsal Club.

Justino Freza and Jeferson Clemente bagged four goals each on Sunday afternoon in the entertaining clash.

The spectators inside the University of Hull saw a number of fine strikes and it contributed towards a brilliant atmosphere.

In addition to heroics by Freza and Clemente, Saez Thiago and Marino Fioresi got on the scoresheet too as Warriors came through.

Head coach Maikel De Quadros said: “Warriors would like to thank Hull Futsal Club for organising the tie and for the amazing atmosphere.”

Next up for the Bethnal-Green based side is a home clash against Sunderland Futsal Club (February 10).

The fixture is due to be hosted by the Score Centre, which is opposite Leyton Orient’s E10 home.

Despite Warriors recent success, they are looking for new players – either 16 or above for their adult team or five-to-14 for their academy side.

Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

Asma Begum was found dead on Friday. Pic: Met Police

Tower Hamlets schools hit by £24m government funding switch away from inner city education

Mulberry School in Commercial Road has lost £282,000 from its budget. Picture: Google

‘Biggest drop in Tower Hamlets house sales’, analysis shows

House sales in Tower Hamlets have fallen the most compared to other London boroughs, according to a count by pre-fab firm Project Etopia. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Winter lights at Canary Wharf using ‘ghost whales’ to stop plastic waste and save the oceans

Winter lights festival coming to Canary Wharf till January 26. Picture: CWG

O’s draw historic FA Cup giant-killers in third round of FA Trophy

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

