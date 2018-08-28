Warriors book spot in second round of the FA Futsal Cup

Maikel De Quadros’ team earned an impressive 10-7 win at Hull Futsal Club last weekend

Warriors Futsal Club made it through to the second round of the FA Futsal Cup with an excellent 10-7 win over Hull Futsal Club.

Justino Freza and Jeferson Clemente bagged four goals each on Sunday afternoon in the entertaining clash.

The spectators inside the University of Hull saw a number of fine strikes and it contributed towards a brilliant atmosphere.

In addition to heroics by Freza and Clemente, Saez Thiago and Marino Fioresi got on the scoresheet too as Warriors came through.

Head coach Maikel De Quadros said: “Warriors would like to thank Hull Futsal Club for organising the tie and for the amazing atmosphere.”

Next up for the Bethnal-Green based side is a home clash against Sunderland Futsal Club (February 10).

The fixture is due to be hosted by the Score Centre, which is opposite Leyton Orient’s E10 home.

Despite Warriors recent success, they are looking for new players – either 16 or above for their adult team or five-to-14 for their academy side.