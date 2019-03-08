Millwall Albion gain promotion

Millwall Albion under-12's have won promotion (Pic: Aaron Gray) Archant

Millwall Albion under-12’s have sealed promotion to Division A in their first season together as a team.

The Isle of Dogs-based club finished second in the Echo Junior Football League B Division after picking up 14 wins, three draws, and only three defeats this campaign.

The team was forced to be made up of both Millwall Albion A and B players ahead of the season after a number of youngsters decided to leave the club.

Manager Ben Pearce said: “I’m very proud of all the boys. I have had these boys for about six years but they have always all been on separate teams.

“I had to merge them together this year and considering it was our first season together it was great to finish second and earn promotion.”

The team also reached the cup final and management duo Pearce and Adam Brown will now have to prepare their squad for next season in Division A.