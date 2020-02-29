Mindset Orange battle for a hard-fought draw against Billericay

Mindset under-8s in action against Billericay Colts (Pic: Lee Murray) Archant

Mindset Orange battled to a hard fought 2-2 draw in a Festival Cup match against Billericay Colts at Victoria Park on Sunday.

For the second week running Mindset faced a team from the league above and once again gave a great account of themselves and were unlucky not to have won all three points.

Mindset started very brightly with Spence, Forde and Elsely all having chances to take an early lead, but the away keeper was in great form.

Against the run of play Billericay scored the opening goal when Wright was caught out by a long range shot that nestled in the bottom corner.

Mindset went straight back on the front foot and were unlucky on a number of occasions before they got a deserved equaliser just before half time.

Forde took an in swinging corner that was cleared straight back into his path, when he cut inside onto his dangerous left foot before rifling home into the top corner.

Billericay took the lead when a long range shot squirmed underneath Wright in goal.

With only a few minutes left on the clock Mindset put together a five man passing move which resulted in the equaliser.

Wright played it to Page-Murray in the centre of defence who played it out to Thornton on the left who spread the ball out to the right hand side where Daly had three defenders on him.

He jinked and battled his way past all three of them before squaring it to Spence in the middle who took it on in his stride before cooly slotting home with his weaker left foot for his 20th goal of the season.

Mindset have now taken four points from their opening two group matches in the Festival cup and are well on their way to a last 32 spot.