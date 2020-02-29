Search

Advanced search

Mindset Orange battle for a hard-fought draw against Billericay

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 March 2020

Mindset under-8s in action against Billericay Colts (Pic: Lee Murray)

Mindset under-8s in action against Billericay Colts (Pic: Lee Murray)

Archant

Mindset Orange battled to a hard fought 2-2 draw in a Festival Cup match against Billericay Colts at Victoria Park on Sunday.

For the second week running Mindset faced a team from the league above and once again gave a great account of themselves and were unlucky not to have won all three points.

Mindset started very brightly with Spence, Forde and Elsely all having chances to take an early lead, but the away keeper was in great form.

Against the run of play Billericay scored the opening goal when Wright was caught out by a long range shot that nestled in the bottom corner.

Mindset went straight back on the front foot and were unlucky on a number of occasions before they got a deserved equaliser just before half time.

You may also want to watch:

Forde took an in swinging corner that was cleared straight back into his path, when he cut inside onto his dangerous left foot before rifling home into the top corner.

Billericay took the lead when a long range shot squirmed underneath Wright in goal.

With only a few minutes left on the clock Mindset put together a five man passing move which resulted in the equaliser.

Wright played it to Page-Murray in the centre of defence who played it out to Thornton on the left who spread the ball out to the right hand side where Daly had three defenders on him.

He jinked and battled his way past all three of them before squaring it to Spence in the middle who took it on in his stride before cooly slotting home with his weaker left foot for his 20th goal of the season.

Mindset have now taken four points from their opening two group matches in the Festival cup and are well on their way to a last 32 spot.

Latest East London Sports News

Mindset Orange battle for a hard-fought draw against Billericay

47 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Mindset under-8s in action against Billericay Colts (Pic: Lee Murray)

Mindset Orange battled to a hard fought 2-2 draw in a Festival Cup match against Billericay Colts at Victoria Park on Sunday.

Wapping men maintain hold on Conference East top spot but women lose out to rivals

Yesterday, 17:00
Wapping's men in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's men maintained their hold on top spot in Conference East with a 3-2 win over Spencer at the Lee Valley Hockey & Leisure Centre.

O's youngsters Ogie and Janata both feature for loan clubs

Yesterday, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient youngsters Shadrach Ogie and Arthur Janata both featured at the weekend for their respective loan clubs.

BBL: London Lions 99 Leicester Riders 65

Mon, 18:19 Duncan Hooper
Action from London Lions win over Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions dominated against Leicester Riders, taking a huge 34-point victory and snapping the Riders' six-game winning streak in front of a huge crowd of 2,845 at the Copper Box Arena.

West Ham's Rice reaches super century but he is not in the top10 for Hammers

Mon, 17:14 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

There are 13 West Ham players who reached the landmark at a younger age than Declan

West Ham's pace and support for Haller is the key to victory over Southampton

Mon, 12:42 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre, floor) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Attacking formation pays dividends for Moyes and his Hammers

O's youngster Shabani joins Bishop's Stortford on loan

Mon, 08:48 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient youngster Brendon Shabani has joined Isthmian Premier Division outfit Bishop's Stortford on a one-month Liam.

West Ham grab vital win with three-goal blast against Southampton

Saturday, February 29, 2020 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre, floor) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers haul themselves out of the relegation zone with priceless win

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year's event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

O's youngsters Ogie and Janata both feature for loan clubs

Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

BBL: London Lions 99 Leicester Riders 65

Action from London Lions win over Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

O's youngster Shabani joins Bishop's Stortford on loan

Leyton Orient players training at Brisbane Road (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Football: Beaumont Athletic induct four to HOF

Lee wants O's to learn from Sutton defeat

Leyton Orient first-team captain Charlie Lee battles for the ball with Sutton United's Kenny Davis (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘Massive hardship’: Tenants in Poplar charged four times national average for their heating

Phoenix Works near the Limehouse Cut. Right: A pre-payment meter in Hawkshaw Court falls into the negative figures; Mayor John Biggs has promised to intervene. Pictures: Submitted/Mike Brooke

Jailed: ‘brutal’ knifeman who stabbed an emergency worker at Royal London Hospital

Mohammed Uddin, 35, jailed for almost 13 yerars for stabbing hospital emergency worker. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

Tower Hamlets uses new information-sharing powers to recover ‘up to £2.4m’ in unpaid council tax

Tower Hamlets Council is working with HMRC to recover unpaid council tax. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Victoria Park fireworks display: Tower Hamlets councillors agree not to ask Hackney Council to pay

Fireworks in Victoria Park. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Mindset Orange battle for a hard-fought draw against Billericay

Mindset under-8s in action against Billericay Colts (Pic: Lee Murray)

Battle of the Bulge as ‘sugar smart’ Tower Hamlets declares war on child obesity and tooth rot

Youngsters on the Isle of Dogs are open mouthed about the high content of sugar they have found in food. Picture: Kois Miah

Wapping men maintain hold on Conference East top spot but women lose out to rivals

Wapping's men in action (pic Iain McAuslan)

O’s youngsters Ogie and Janata both feature for loan clubs

Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Amended timetable on c2c as improvement works take place over Easter

Work will take place on the c2c network over the Easter weekend. Picture: c2c
Drive 24