Tower Hamlets, Woodford win, Clapton, Ilford, Sporting Bengal, Redbridge lose

PUBLISHED: 11:40 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 10 November 2019

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and West Essex at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Tower Hamlets pulled off a comeback win while Clapton, Ilford and Sporting Bengal all fell to defeats in the Essex Senior League on Saturday.

And that came after Woodford Town won their Friday night derby against Redbridge at Oakside Stadium.

Andrea Mantovani put the Woods ahead before the half-hour mark, but Lauric Diakesse was sent off in the second half.

Motormen levelled through Taylor Tombides on 68 minutes, but Lance Ledgister won it for 10-man Woodford three minutes from time.

Damian Briggs' Hamlets made it back-to-back wins as they nabbed a late 3-2 victory over West Essex at the Mile End Stadium.

The game was goalless until 15 minutes from time when Hakim Medfai put the visitors ahead, and it look certain that West Essex would end a run of three games without a win when they doubled their lead through Cameron Gray two minutes later.

However, the hosts saw Suaibo Balde netted a brace and Anthony Falkes found the net too as they netted three in the final few minutes to take an unlikely victory.

Hamlets are now into 11th spot whilst West Essex drop down to seventh in the table.

Meanwhile, neighbours Sporting Bengal United suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Takeley, as a goal in each half was enough for the hosts to take the points at Station Road.

George Powell gave Takeley a 10th-minute lead before Jason Todd doubled the advantage two minutes after the break.

And although Bobby Redwood pulled one back five minutes later, the hosts held on to remain in fifth, whilst Sporting, who had three points deducted last week, are down in 13th.

Clapton endured a heavy 8-0 defeat at Hadley on the back of their manager leaving this week.

Luke Jupp netted yet another brace for the hosts whilst there were goals for Alfie Bartram, Solomon Ofori, Cameron Ferguson, Shaz Ahwar and Jason Rice as the struggling visitors were well and truly put to the sword.

Clapton remain second bottom after their eighth defeat in 12 league fixtures.

Ilford manager Jonny Fowell had his good run of form brought to a halt by his former club St Margaretsbury as the Foxes lost 2-0.

Dan Palmer put the visitors ahead after 11 minutes, before Ryan Reed curled home a late free-kick to settle the contest, leaving Ilford down in 16th, just three above second bottom Clapton.

