Search

Advanced search

Olympic ice rink venue in East London passes first planning hurdle

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 09 October 2020

Proposed plans for the new twin ice rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: FaulkerBrowns)

Proposed plans for the new twin ice rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: FaulkerBrowns)

Archant

The London Borough of Waltham Forest has given in principle approval to plans for London’s first ever Olympic-sized twin-pad venue and plans will now be considered by the Mayor of London.

Plans have been approved for an all-new ice venue in East London, which would offer world class sports facilities and unlock opportunities for the community to engage in a wide range of activities.

The decision made on Tuesday by Waltham Forest’s Planning Committee comes after a consultation found huge appetite among the community and other interest groups for a new Lee Valley Ice Centre to be built on the site of the current single pad venue in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton.

The project is defined as a strategic planning application and so is now being referred to the Mayor of London for consideration.

The stunning new centre, designed by the award winning practice FaulknerBrowns Architects would be highly sustainable and would see environmental improvements which would transform the area with significant native planting and landscape enhancements which would result in a significant biodiversity net gain of over 35%.

The venue owners, Lee Valley Regional Park Authority, would also fund a ten-year £250,000 community programme to open up access to the new venue for groups and schools across Waltham Forest and Hackney benefitting thousands of people every year.

You may also want to watch:

The Authority has designed the new ice centre as a community hub which would become a meeting point for walkers, runners, cyclists and families enjoying the nearby green space. Participation is at the heart of the scheme which would have two Olympic sized rinks side by side, a cafe, gym, exercise studios and community spaces which would be open to everyone.

More than half a million visits per year are expected at the new venue – double those at the current Lee Valley Ice Centre.

Lee Valley Regional Park Authority chief executive Shaun Dawson said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that Waltham Forest Council has approved our plans for the new Lee Valley Ice Centre. We now look forward to a decision from the Mayor of London. The current centre has been serving the community for the last 36 years, providing a safe space for young people from local communities to meet, socialise and stay active - but is nearing the end of its operational life and can’t meet demand.

“We want the new Lee Valley Ice Centre to reach all communities including those less likely to participate in physical activity. The new ice centre would offer more than just ice rinks, with a range of activities and facilities open to all. We’re delighted that the benefits that this project would bring are recognised by the Committee.”

Eddie Joseph, Coach at Lee Valley Lions Junior Ice Hockey Club who spoke in support of the plans at the planning committee meeting, said: “It’s great to know that the future of the ice centre is close to being secured. I’ve seen first-hand the impact that the centre has on the lives of young people aged from four right through to 18. I am excited about the plans for the new ice centre which will allow clubs like ours to reach even more people in the local community.”

More than half of skaters at the current Lee Valley Ice Centre are under 16. Almost a third of skaters are from a Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic background, and women and girls make up around 60% of visitors – two groups statistically less likely to participate in sport.

As the first twin-pad in London, it would attract regional and national audiences, and have a busy regional, national and international event programme.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Olympic ice rink venue in East London passes first planning hurdle

12 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Proposed plans for the new twin ice rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: FaulkerBrowns)

The London Borough of Waltham Forest has given in principle approval to plans for London’s first ever Olympic-sized twin-pad venue and plans will now be considered by the Mayor of London.

Orient boss Embleton faces a selection headache for Barrow and Walsall trips

10:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton on the touchline

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is looking forward to have a selection headache rather than the stress he has faced due to Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi keen to remain ‘optimistic’

Yesterday, 11:17 Jacob Ranson
Redbridge and Sporting Bengal United in action at Oakside (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi is remaining optimistic despite results not going their way and being the only team in the Essex Senior League having to play behind closed doors.

West Ham seal penalty shoot-out victory over Brighton & Hove Albion

Yesterday, 08:37
West Ham Women's boss Matt Beard (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Continental Cup: Brighton 2-2 West Ham (West Ham win 4-2 on penalties)

Leyton Orient bounce back with victory over AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy

Tue, 20:50 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient’s Conor Wilkinson

EFL Trophy: Leyton Orient 2 AFC Wimbledon 0

If you don’t take your chances you get punished insists West Ham boss Beard

Mon, 10:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham Women's boss Matt Beard (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham United women’s team were left to rue missed opportunities as they lost 1-0 to Reading at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

WSL: West Ham 0 Reading 1

Sunday, October 4, 2020
West Ham Women's boss Matt Beard (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A Lauren Bruton goal gave Reading a 1-0 win in East London, with West Ham unable to find their way past an inspired Grace Moloney.

Irvine hails Hammers application and attitude

Sunday, October 4, 2020 PA Sport
West Ham United assistant manager Alan Irvine

Assistant manager Alan Irvine hailed the application and attitude of West Ham’s players following another eye-catching Premier League win against Leicester.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Let’s get ready for new way of doing business

Sophie Stainthorpe
SUPPORT MEASURES: The UK Government announced a £705 million funding package for border infrastructure, staffing and IT

The way the UK does business with Europe changes from January 1, heralding a new start for the small and medium-sized companies. Let’s get businesses ready to take advantage of new opportunities...

Flexible return to work in a safe environment is good for us all

Sophie Stainthorpe
SAFETY FIRST: Firms have taken COVID-19 secure measures.

For the past six months, employers and employees have been adapting to ways of working from home. The green light has now been given to many people to go back to offices safely. From flexible hours and staggered starting times to deep cleaning, we’re getting ready for new ways of working.

Safety first as children return to classrooms

Sophie Stainthorpe
WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

School’s in for summer – and beyond – with health experts agreeing that pupils safely returning to their studies is “positively” the right thing to do. It’s vital for all children’s welfare, not just in terms of students’ future education but also mental and physical well-being, as well as social interaction of classmates.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Olympic ice rink venue in East London passes first planning hurdle

Proposed plans for the new twin ice rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: FaulkerBrowns)

Orient boss Embleton faces a selection headache for Barrow and Walsall trips

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton on the touchline

Business lifeline offered to East End’s small firms to keep afloat through the Covid storm

Small businesses offered lifeline to get them through Covid storm. Picture: Mike Brooke

Queen Mary apprentices use time on furlough to organise charity auction

A number of apprentices at Queen Mary University - including Ilford resident Adarsh Ramchurn - recently organised a charity auction which has raised around £1600. Picture: Adarsh Ramchum

New housing scheme would ‘cut off emergency access’ to Limehouse tower block, planners warned

Car park next to Limehouse railway arches... where 9-storey tower block of flats is planned on Brunton Wharf estate. Picture: Google