O’s goalkeeper Brill feels they deserved something at Dagenham

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill feels his side deserved something from their 2-1 defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge on Boxing Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A late Ben Nunn goal saw the Daggers secure three points at home to Vanarama National League leaders Leyton Orient.

Orient took the lead through Josh Koroma, before goals from Alex McQueen and Nunn saw the hosts come from behind to win at Victoria Road.

“I think so; I think we definitely deserved something from the game,” the 33-year-old said.

“I feel like we limited them to just a couple chances in the first-half and most of the game was played in their half so to come away with nothing is disappointed to say the least.”

The former Luton Town shot stopper admitted conceding the goals they did in the match was disappointing.

“That’s not what we’re about, we have a very good defensive record and we take pride in that.

“We know we’re going to concede goals, but in the manner we did is not acceptable.

“As a team we’re disappointed and as a player I’m disappointed so we’ve got to put that right and go again.”

The ex-goalkeeper coach also feels the O’s created more chances and could have been out of sight before letting Peter Taylor’s side back into the contest.

“It was a derby match, they’re always a strong side to play against, and they’ve obviously been on a good run but so have we so it was always going to be a tough game.

“This league is a tough league, but I felt we territorial dominated the first and the second-half, obviously they had a couple of chances but we had a lot of chances and on another day we would have scored two or three and been comfortable.

Brill did however heap praise on 20-year-old Josh Koroma who continues to impress by getting on the score sheet once again.

“It was a very good finish, Josh is a threat inside and out now, he’s adding different goals to his game.

“We’ve seen the toe bash a couple of times now and it’s a really tough one for a goalkeeper as there is no back lift so you can’t read it.

“That creativity from Josh is what we need going forward.”