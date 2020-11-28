Premier League and EFL agree rescue package

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:49 03 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 03 December 2020

General view of the ground during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

General view of the ground during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Premier League and the EFL have agreed a rescue package to protect lower-league clubs from going under amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL said a fund of £50million in the form of a grant and monitored grant payments has been agreed for League One and Two clubs while the Premier League will provide a further financial commitment to assist the EFL in securing a £200m loan facility that clubs in the second tier will be able to utilise interest-free.

The news follows months of negotiations between the two governing bodies.

EFL chairman Rick Parry said: “Our over-arching aim throughout this process has been to ensure that all EFL clubs survive the financial impact of the pandemic.

“I am pleased that we have now reached a resolution on behalf of our clubs and as we have maintained throughout this will provide much-needed support and clarity following months of uncertainty.

“I would like to thank (chief executive) Richard Masters and (chairman) Gary Hoffman for their efforts on behalf of the Premier League, and of course their shareholders, for making this welcome, tangible commitment to the professional game at a time when it has needed it most.”

Masters said: “The Premier League is a huge supporter of the football pyramid and is well aware of the important role clubs play in their communities.

“Our commitment is that no EFL club need go out of business due to Covid-19.

“All football clubs continue to suffer significant financial losses as a result of the pandemic, but Premier League shareholders today unanimously agreed to provide additional funding and support for EFL clubs in real financial distress.

“We are very pleased to have reached this agreement and we stand together with the EFL in our commitment to protect all clubs in these unprecedented times.”

