Bengal match a must-win all-round, says Woodford assistant Day

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 January 2019

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The former Wadham Lodge manager believes both teams need to triumph in Friday’s game at Harlow Arena

Woodford Town assistant manager Neil Day has issued a rallying cry ahead of Friday’s Essex Senior League game with Sporting Bengal United.

Both clubs have had excellent seasons to date and are in the top seven approaching what is the business end of the campaign.

Town are fifth while Imrul Gazi’s Bengal are seventh and it means there is plenty riding on this evening fixture.

Dee Safer’s Woods go into this match following another draw last weekend, this time a 2-2 score with West Essex, and they are eager to return to winning ways soon.

Assistant Day said: “We’ve scored late equalisers in our last two games and that does show there is character in the squad.

“But wins are worth their weight in gold at this stage of the season and we haven’t done that in five games now.

“It makes Friday’s visit of Sporting Bengal huge for our season and also their season and I think it is a must-win for both clubs.”

Town are four points better off than their east London rivals, so at least know they cannot be leapfrogged at the weekend.

Bengal do have a game in hand on Woodford though, so it adds to what should be a fine occasion between two of the most progressive clubs in the division.

Safer’s men haven’t lost in 2019, but they are also yet to win in the new year after three consecutive draws.

The most recent occurred last Friday when West Essex visited Harlow Arena for a league encounter.

It looked like the visitors would take home all three points after goals by Hakim Medfai and Michael Mignot cancelled out Andrea Mantovani’s opener.

Jaden Thompson-Brissett equalised in stoppage time, however, and in the process scored for the third match in a row to earn a draw.

Football clubs join Dein’s Twinning Project to rehabilitate offenders

15:00 Matt Shrimper
Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein launched the Twinning Project in October (pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and West Ham United are among 32 Premier League and English Football League clubs to have signed up to the ‘Twinning Project’, which aims to help rehabilitate offenders.

Orient prepare for battle with struggling Stones

13:00 George Sessions
Charlie Lee looks to find a Leyton Orient team-mate despite the close proximity of Ebbsfleet United's Jack Payne (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Maidstone are in the relegation zone, but beat O’s in the FA Cup and will provide a stiff challenge on Saturday

Netball: London Pulse looking to sting Wasps

12:00
London Pulse are newcomers in the Vitality Netball Super League in 2019

London Pulse welcome reigning Vitality Super League champions Wasps to the Copper Box Arena this weekend.

Local pupils learn valuable life lessons from basketball legends at Jr NBA Day clinic

10:00
Youngsters from London schools worked with NBA stars and coaches at a Jr. NBA Day clinic at CitySport in Clerkenwell.

Lucky students from Tower Hamlets were graced by legends for a once-in-a-lifetime coaching experience just hours before the NBL London game at the O2 Arena.

Washington Wizards Green believes London game can kickstart play-off push

Yesterday, 18:00 Ziad Chaudry.
Washington Wizards' Jeff Green walks off after the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)

Jeff Green believes Washington Wizards can kickstart their season and reach the play-offs following their stunning last gasp 101-100 NBA London Game 2019 victory over Eastern Conference rivals New York Knicks at The O2, North Greenwich last Thursday.

O’s need to arrest slump, but there is no need to panic yet

Yesterday, 13:00 George Sessions
Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient from Ebbsfleet United rival Lawrie Wilson (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Winning a title was never going to be easy and O’s have hit a bump in the road, but they have enough quality to get over it

Hockey: Impressive day for East London women

Yesterday, 10:00
East London sevenths

East London’s women had plenty to cheer with seven wins and a draw from nine matches played.

