Rahman named Bangladesh head coach ahead of Inner City World Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 July 2019

Muhammad Ismael

Emdad Rahman named Bangladesh head coach ahead of Inner City World Cup (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)

Emdad Rahman named Bangladesh head coach ahead of Inner City World Cup (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)

Emdad Rahman has been confirmed as the Bangladesh head coach ahead of the second Inner London Football League Inner City World Cup.

The Stepney FC veterans manager and Barking & Dagenham resident led Bangladesh to a historical victory over Brazil in the inaugural tournament played in London in 2018.

The hugely popular football festival will take place on September, 1, and will see a whole host of nations represented by members of Britain's diverse communities, including joint favourites Colombia and England, Jamaica, Morocco and Algeria.

Emdad has named his assistant managers and they will be Osmaninagar legend Muhammed Nashir, manager of Shadow Youth Alliance (SYA), who will work alongside Abdul Basit, the former community cohesion officer at Bolton Wanderers whilst in the Premier League, the social inclusion officer for Manchester FA and the current manager of Oldham Vets FC.

Rashid Ali, Chairman of the Inner London Football League, said: "The World Cup last year was an event which not only produced fast and frenetic football but was an excellent example in community engagement - a lesson on how we can all come together and celebrate our differences as one.

"This year it will be even bigger and better and we ask the community to come along and join us."

Rahman added: "It's an honour for me to be named as Bangladesh head coach and once again have an opportunity to work some of the finest grassroots footballers in the country.

"We will prepare well and underestimate nobody. As reigning champions we will notice teams raise their games but I am confident that any starting line up I put out there will do extremely well.

"I'm very happy to have a strong coaching team in Nashir and Berti (Basit) and their experience and know how will be invaluable.

"The inspiring Berti suffered a massive stroke three years ago and has been wheelchair bound since.

"Last Friday he was celebrated at the Football Association FA Grassroots Awards for 25 years of unstinted service to football."

