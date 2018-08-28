Search

Sporting Bengal seal win over Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 11:43 16 December 2018

Action from Sporting Bengal United against Leyton Athletic (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 1 Sporting Bengal United 2

Sporting Bengal United came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory and net all three points against local rivals Redbridge.

Goals from Steven Carvell and Jason Ngandu cancelled out the opening goal from Motormen midfielder Bryan Kyungu at the Oakside Stadium.

Brian Kyunga put The Motormen ahead in just the fifth minute but Steve Carvell then netted a leveller twelve minutes later before Jason Ngandu netted what proved to be the winner just past the half hour mark.

Bengal moved into sixth whilst hosts Redbridge slip to fourth bottom in the Essex Senior League.

Manager Imrul Gazi tweeted after the match: “My toes are still defrosting, well done to both sets of players for putting on a good game in horrible conditions. “So pleased to come away with 3 points. Pleased for my Sporting Bengal lads - had to grind it out.

!All the best Redbridge for the rest of the season.”

