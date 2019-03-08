Tower Hamlets cruise past Redbridge

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Redbridge 1 Tower Hamlets 4

Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

Tower Hamlets sealed a comfortable 4-1 victory over local rivals Redbridge to put them 15 points above basement club Leyton Athletic.

A brace from Luca O’Neil and solo efforts from Ryan Atkinson and Yoan Edoukou sealed the three points for Hamlets at The Oakside Stadium.

O’Neil opened the scoring in the 25th minute of the match and only five minutes later Atkinson found the back of the net from the spot to double his side’s lead.

O’Neil then grabbed his second goal of the match in the 35th minute to make it 3-0 to the visitors.

Daniel McCullock of Redbridge and Luka ONeil of Tower Hamlets during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

A minute later Motormen attacker Daniel Gilchrist clawed one back to give them a life line.

In the 64th minute Edoukou drilled a left-footed strike into the bottom right corner to end Redbridge’s hopes of a fight back and seal a 4-1 win.

Manager Micky Wetherall tweeted: “Well today was horrific, worst performance I’ve seen and the players of Redbridge owe the fans a performance.

“Simply not good enough.”

Tower Hamlets will now head to Sawbridgeworth Town as they look to make it back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League.

Redbridge will look to bounce back when they host strugglers Leyton Athletic this weekend.