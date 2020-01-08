Sporting Bengal start new decade with defeat

Essex Senior League: Saffron Walden Town 3 Sporting Bengal United 0

Sporting Bengal United suffered a 3-0 defeat upon their return to action away to league leaders Saffron Walden Town.

Goals from Craig Calver, Gavin ockman and George Frodsham sealed the three points for the Bloods to move them back to the top of the Essex Senior League at Catons Lane.

Walden got their noses in front midway through the first half through Craig Calver and it was two for the Bloods when Gavin Cockman netted eight minutes into the second-half.

The hosts then sealed the points with eight minutes to go when George Frodsham scored.

Jason Maher's Bloods now have a three-point cushion at the top of the table while Sporting Bengal remains in 14th.

Bengal will now get prepared for their home fixture against strugglers Enfield on Saturday.

Imrul Gazi's men will be hoping to get a win to push them away from the basement teams including opponents Enfield.