Bengal fall short at Sawbridgeworth Town

Essex Senior League: Sawbridgeworth Town 2 Sporting Bengal United 1

Sporting Bengal United continued to struggle away at Sawbridgeworth Town as they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

A Joe Wright brace handed The Robins despite a consolation goal from Charles Gregory all three points at Crofters Lane.

Wright put the hosts ahead after just two minutes but then saw Charles Gregory level for the visitors from the spot after twenty minutes.

But Wright struck what proved to be the winner ten minutes before half time to make sure his side took all the spoils in this one.

Eighth-place Bengal travel away to The Harlow Arena to face Enfield on Tuesday evening as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

They will then also travel away to Hoddesdon Town on Saturday afternoon.