Sotiriou returns to O's following impressive Dover stint

PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 28 November 2019

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient striker Ruel Sotiriou has returned following his one-month loan spell at National League outfit Dover Athletic.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive brief spell under former O's boss Andy Hessenthaler as he netted three goals in just three games.

Sotiriou helped guide Dover into the second round of the FA Cup as he scored the only goal in their 1-0 victory over League One outfit Southend United.

He also netted a brace in their 4-3 victory over Maidenhead United on Tuesday evening while also featuring in Dover's 1-1 draw with Solihull Moors.

After that stint, he will be hoping that he can work his ways into an out-of-form Leyton Orient team.

Head coach Ross Embleton may opt to use him in the Leasing.com Trophy second round tie against Bristol Rovers next week (Wednesday, December, 4) to produce more competition among the squad.

Sotiriou will now look to rival Matt Harrold, Conor Wilkinson, Lee Angol, James Alabi for a place in the first-team in the coming weeks as O's look to improve their form.

Embleton said: "He's gone out and proven himself with the goals that he's scored and the performances that he's put in that he's capable of performing at that level.

"The loan has been an outstanding period for him, we thank Dover Athletic for treating him properly and looking after him and he comes back for me as a player with a bit between his teeth, goals and minutes under his belt and ready to put pressure on other people"

