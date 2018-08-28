Barkingside secure first league win over Bengal

Alex Goldstone looks on during his time with Romford (pic: George Phillipou/TGSPHOTO) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United 0 Barkingside 1

Barkingside secured their first win in the Essex Senior League this season after a late winner against seventh-place Sporting Bengal United.

A 78th-minute goal from Darnell Goather-Braithwaite sealed the three points for Side to end a 20 games run without a win in the league at the Mile End Stadium.

That result was on the back of a 1-0 win over Leyton Athletic in the Errington Challenge Cup on Wednesday evening.

The defeat did however disappoint Bengal manager Imrul Gazi but he was keen to pick out the positives.

“Upsetting result? Yes, but well done to Barkingside,” he said.

“In the grand scheme of things to be seventh after 21 games I’m proud.

“It’s important to look at more than just the result, we are creating chances and not just getting the rub of the green of recent.

“It will come.”