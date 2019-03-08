Bengal progress into Trophy semi-final with Barkingside victory

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy; Barkingside 0 Sporting Bengal United 2

Sporting Bengal United progressed into the semi-final of the Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy with a 2-0 victory over league rivals Barkingside.

Goals from the returning Jay Knight and captain Kamarl Duncan sealed Imrul Gazi’s men progression in the cup competition at Cricklefield Stadium.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Duncan headed home a ball in from midfielder Steven Carvell.

They then went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead despite chances from both sides.

Bengal then secured the win in the 89th minute as Knight scored on the turn after being picked out by Carvell.

Sporting Bengal United tweeted: “Wasn’t the prettiest of games but a gritty and well deserved win in the end for our lads.

“All the best to Barkingside FC for the rest of the season - Jimmy and Co were great hosts as ever.”

Steve Carvell tweeted: “2-0 win, two assists and Jay Knight is back.”

Barkingside: Breckenridge, Goldstone, Lang, Jones, Scott, Bailey, Thomas, Matthews, Ross, Hart, Oates.