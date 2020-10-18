Search

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi more positive as successive wins turn fortunes around

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 October 2020

Sporting Bengal United in action against Ilford at the Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United in action against Ilford at the Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Archant

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi is feeling confident after two big wins to correct their slow start to the new Essex Senior League season.

Sporting Bengal United in action against Ilford at the Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Bengal sealed a 3-1 win over high-flying Stansted last week and then picked up a 4-3 victory over Ilford on Saturday at the Mile End Stadium.

They were trailing 2-0 against the Foxes but found a way back into the contest to complete a good week.

“It was a great result for us again following the great result on Tuesday night against Stansted,” Gazi said.

“That was the message going into Saturday, we can’t be winning games against Stansted away and then dropping points at home to teams that we feel are going to be in and around us.

Sporting Bengal United in action against Ilford at the Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

“It was a massive game from my perspective and a game that we had to win, but we made hard work of it, as we had been all season so far.

“We were 2-0 down and came back to win 4-3, but I have said previously the team is very new, and that it is going to take a bit of time.

“We’re a couple of players away from being a competitive team and the one that is going to challenge. But I’m really pleased with the two results. We showed a lot of character, desire, and the boys are really taking on instructions.

Sporting Bengal United in action against Ilford at the Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

“The main thing is we’re picking up points as we’re only going to get better as the season goes on and the more the players get to know each other.”

Bengal lost 3-2 at Sawbridgeworth Town on Tuesday, where Emerson Mario D’Jar and Rachid Qist sturck but they missed a last-gasp penalty, and host in-form West Essex at Mile End Stadium on Saturday.

The boss is confident going forward after facing a number of the title hopefuls in the opening month of the new season including Stansted, Hadley, Cockfosters and Walthamstow.

“There are lots of positives and we’ll hope we can continue that good run of form,” added Gazi.

Sporting Bengal United in action against Ilford at the Mile End Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

“We’ve played six of the top seven already, so we got the big boys out of the way, and now hopefully we can beat the teams in and around us.”

Bengal will also face strugglers Woodford Town at Mile End Stadium on Monday.

All matches at the stadium are still behind closed doors, unlike the rest of the league, due to Tower Hamlets Council rules.

