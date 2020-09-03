Sporting Bengal boss Gazi ‘proud’ to see his side progress in the FA Cup

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi was proud of his side after they progressed into the preliminary round of the FA Cup following a penalty shoot-out victory over neighbours Clapton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards) Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Gazi’s men were pegged back late on by a 90th-minute Clapton equaliser to send the match to penalties where they triumphed 6-5 at the Terrence McMillan Stadium in their extra preliminary round tie.

There is now a trip to Isthmian South Central outfit Harlow Town in the next round for Bengal on Saturday, September 12.

“I’m so proud! If you’re going to win a game, that’s the way. My Sporting Bengal showed some amazing heart tonight,” Gazi said.

You may also want to watch:

“To a man they were spot on. Commiserations to Clapton, a very talented side, and it’s never nice to lose in that fashion. Great effort from both teams.”

Bengal drew first blood in the match as David Tarawali scored in the 37th minute to give them a lead heading into the half-time break.

The Tons levelled as former Redbridge man Conor Okus netted in the 53rd minute but it didn’t last long as Bengal restored their lead just four minutes later through Carlos Hubner.

Sporting Bengal will now look to build on their impressive cup victory when they return to Essex Senior League action for the first time since the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards) Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

They will welcome title favourites Walthamstow to Mile End Stadium on Saturday to play their first league fixture of the 2020-21 campaign.