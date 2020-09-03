Search

Advanced search

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi ‘proud’ to see his side progress in the FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 September 2020

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Archant

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi was proud of his side after they progressed into the preliminary round of the FA Cup following a penalty shoot-out victory over neighbours Clapton.

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Gazi’s men were pegged back late on by a 90th-minute Clapton equaliser to send the match to penalties where they triumphed 6-5 at the Terrence McMillan Stadium in their extra preliminary round tie.

There is now a trip to Isthmian South Central outfit Harlow Town in the next round for Bengal on Saturday, September 12.

“I’m so proud! If you’re going to win a game, that’s the way. My Sporting Bengal showed some amazing heart tonight,” Gazi said.

You may also want to watch:

“To a man they were spot on. Commiserations to Clapton, a very talented side, and it’s never nice to lose in that fashion. Great effort from both teams.”

Bengal drew first blood in the match as David Tarawali scored in the 37th minute to give them a lead heading into the half-time break.

The Tons levelled as former Redbridge man Conor Okus netted in the 53rd minute but it didn’t last long as Bengal restored their lead just four minutes later through Carlos Hubner.

Sporting Bengal will now look to build on their impressive cup victory when they return to Essex Senior League action for the first time since the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

They will welcome title favourites Walthamstow to Mile End Stadium on Saturday to play their first league fixture of the 2020-21 campaign.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi ‘proud’ to see his side progress in the FA Cup

27 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi was proud of his side after they progressed into the preliminary round of the FA Cup following a penalty shoot-out victory over neighbours Clapton.

Leyton Orient secure loan deal for Jordan Thomas from Norwich City

10:00 Jacob Ranson
Oxford United's Kevin Burke (left) and Norwich City's U21 Jordan Thomas (right) during the EFL Trophy Southern Section Group B match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford.

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of Jordan Thomas on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Norwich City.

Anirban edge closer to Victoria Park Cricket League title

09:30
Royal Tigers captain Muhibur Jony (Pic: George Watson)

The penultimate week in the Victoria Park Community League saw Anirban edge closer to the top with a tense victory over Old Fallopians as the heat for the title began to boil.

FA Cup: Sporting Bengal progress as Clapton, Redbridge and Romford crash out

Yesterday, 08:30 Jacob Ranson
Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United progress into the next round of the FA Cup as Clapton, Redbridge and Romford all crash out at the first hurdle.

Essex Eagles 13-month unbeaten run brought to an end by Hampshire

Yesterday, 07:00
A Nijjar of Wanstead during Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Overton Drive on 13th July 2019

Ian Holland held his nerve as Hampshire ended Essex Eagles’ 13-month unbeaten run in all competitions.

West Ham Women’s home match against Arsenal selected as supporters pilot event

Tue, 17:00 Josh Bunting
Martha Thomas of West Ham scores the first goal for her team and celebrates during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

West Ham United Women’s home game with Arsenal on Saturday, September 12 at 5.20pm has been selected as one of the pilot events to test - on Government guidance - the return of spectators to elite sporting fixtures.

O’s prepare for cup tie after sealing Gills friendly victory

Tue, 12:30 Jacob Ranson
James Brophy of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists it’s now a big week of preparation as they approach a Carabao Cup clash at Forest Green Rovers.

Daniel Dubois hammered Snijders with a second round victory

Mon, 13:00
Daniel Dubois celebrates winning the WBO International and Vacant Silver Heavyweight Championship at the Copper Box Arena, London.

Daniel Dubois hammered Holland’s Ricardo Snijders to a second round defeat at the BT Studios Stratford on Saturday and insisted he is ready for the toughest test of his pro career.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Safety first as children return to classrooms

Sophie Stainthorpe
WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

School’s in for summer – and beyond – with health experts agreeing that pupils safely returning to their studies is “positively” the right thing to do. It’s vital for all children’s welfare, not just in terms of students’ future education but also mental and physical well-being, as well as social interaction of classmates.

Quick test helps stop the spread of the virus

Sophie Stainthorpe
NHS TEST AND TRACE: Clinical contact caseworker Sarah Hartle

The NHS Test and Trace system provides protection for family, friends, colleagues and the community, and is here to keep all of us safe and allow us to enjoy summer safely. We take a look at how the system is working and talk to one member of the thousands of team members about her experiences.

It’s time to enjoy a Great British family ‘staycation’

Sophie Stainthorpe
PICTURESQUE: Langley Castle near Hexham

People are being encouraged to enjoy summer safely by exploring destinations closer to home. Taking a holiday in the United Kingdom offers people the chance to uncover some stunning scenery, wonderful attractions and superb accommodation without having to jump on a plane. Here, we take a look at the type of places you can stay, the rules you need to follow and how to enjoy a great staycation.

Most read sport

FA Cup: Sporting Bengal progress as Clapton, Redbridge and Romford crash out

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Ling impressed with ‘level-headed’ Bonne after fine debut season

Leyton Orient forward Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hessenthaler hails McCallum and Cox after cup defeat

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum heads home his second goal against Fulham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Premier League champion Yaya Toure grateful to be training with Leyton Orient

Former Premier League champion Yaya Toure is training with Leyton Orient (Pic: Leyton Orient)

Aston Villa boss Smith was the reason McMahon ended up playing for Leyton Orient

Daryl McMahon in action for Leyton Orient (pic Simon O'Connor)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Covid NHS heroes get freebie stays at east London hotels as a ‘thank you’ for their lost weekends

Frontline NHS workers get free hotel weekend as a 'thank you' after pandemic emergency. Picture: Point A

Jailed: Gleb Stalnoy’s daylight killer in the park gets 22 years for ‘brutal murder’ in Poplar

Yasin Amare from Penge... jailed 22 years for brutal daylight murder in Poplar's Lansbury Estate park. Picture: Met Police

Millwall Park beer festival at risk of losing licence

Millwall Park Oktoberfest's licence is being reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council tonight, September 1. Picture: PA

How Covid emergency hit English National Ballet’s new east London HQ with 85pc furloughed dancers and staff

Leap of faith... English National Ballet launches new season after Covid lockdown crisis. Picture: Piers-Allardyce

How TfL is making it safe for everyone to get back to school and work on public transport

Transport commissioner Andy Byford. Picture: Nick Turpin

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi ‘proud’ to see his side progress in the FA Cup

Sporting Bengal in FA Cup action against Clapton at the Terrence McMillan Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Leyton Orient secure loan deal for Jordan Thomas from Norwich City

Oxford United's Kevin Burke (left) and Norwich City's U21 Jordan Thomas (right) during the EFL Trophy Southern Section Group B match at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford.

Anirban edge closer to Victoria Park Cricket League title

Royal Tigers captain Muhibur Jony (Pic: George Watson)

Consultation launches on Stepney housing estate transformation

The Exmouth Estate in Stepney. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to trace victims of alleged Poplar robbery

Police are appealing for these two people, who were the victims of an alleged robbery in Poplar on Sunday, August 23, to come forward. Picture: Met Police