Sporting Bengal boss Gazi heaps praise on his squad ahead of Barkingside clash

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 December 2018

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi has heaped praise on the way his squad are playing this season ahead of their final league fixture in 2018.

Bengal are set to host bottom club Barkingside at Mile End Stadium on Saturday as they look to end the year on a high.

Gazi’s side were due to play Stanway Rovers last night (Wednesday) in the Essex Senior League and the boss said: “The most pleasing thing about the team we currently have is that they are capable of playing a style of football that every football fan enjoys.

“The supporters love it, as are we in the management team. It’s a pleasure to see the team playing fantastic possession football and long may it continue.”

He gave special praise to youngsters Adil Haque and Raul Gazi who have stepped up into the first-team this season.

“A special mention has to go to our two under-17 players, Adil Haque and Raul Gazi, who have been magnificent whenever they have laced up their boots,” he added.

“I’m very pleased for them and the club. I will be looking more closely to our football academy for any young talent that is ready to knock on the door of the senior team.”

Gazi did however admit it has been tough trying to consistently put the same team out on the pitch each week.

“It’s not been easy trying to field a consistent 11 and it really has been a huge squad effort so far,” he said.

“Players have been called up from Sporting Football Academy and our Summer League. And to my absolute delight, those called up for Sporting Bengal have shown great hunger and determination and are now challenging the more established players in the team for a spot in the line-up.

“This can only be good for the club with competition bringing out the best in every player.”

Bengal won 2-1 at Redbridge last weekend as Steven Carvell and Jason Ngandu cancelled out an opening goal from Bryan Kyungu.

