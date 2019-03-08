Bengal boss Gazi says it’s all or nothing ahead of cup tie

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi says it’s all or nothing ahead of their Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy quarter-final clash.

Bengal will make the trip to Cricklefield Stadium to face Essex Senior League strugglers Barkingside as they both bid to progress into the last four of the new competition.

Long-serving Gazi knows Alex Goldstone’s side will be full of confidence after picking up a 3-1 victory against in-form St Margaretsbury in the league at the weekend.

“Barkingside will be on high also after their win on Saturday,” Gazi said.

“League position means nothing, these are the types of games we struggle in but following the previous result against Barkingside we’re looking to give a better account of ourselves.

“For both teams now it’s really all or nothing.”

Gazi’s men did pick up a 3-2 win at Takeley on Saturday thanks to a hat-trick from Curtley McIntosh.

“The win will give us a much needed boost,” said Gazi.