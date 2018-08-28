Bengal boss Gazi wants to end back luck at Sawbridgeworth

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi wants to end his bad luck at Sawbridgeworth Town this weekend.

Bengal will travel to Crofters End on Saturday as they look to make it back-to-back wins at the start of start 2019.

And boss Gazi is hoping to finally pick up his first win away at Sawbridgeworth Town in his career.

“Sawbridgeworth has been an unlucky hunting ground for me,” he said.

“I’ve never actually won there, but hopefully 2019 can bring us some new luck, and turn that round.”

The long-serving manager feels the Robins will be low on confidence after suffering a heavy 6-1 defeat to title challengers Hullbridge Sports last weekend.

“They had a poor result to start the year by losing to Hullbridge, but they’re title challengers, so it’s nothing to be ashamed about,” he added.

“But I’m sure they will be low on confident because of it.”

Bengal have been boosted by the return of Steven Carvell.