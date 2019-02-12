Search

Bengal boss Gazi says not taking chances is costing his side

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 March 2019

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi says failing to take chances is proving costly for his side after they fell to a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Stansted.

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Goals from Callum Ibe and James Peagram sealed the three points for the Airportmen at the Mile End Stadium in their Essex Senior League clash.

Bengal remain eighth in the table while Paul Pittuck’s side move four points clear at the top although second-place Hullbridge Sports have two games in hand.

“We can’t buy a goal at the moment - we have played more than well enough in both the last two games to deserve something,” Gazi said.

“The difference is we can’t buy a goal at present it’s tough to take - we have matched the top two yet come away from both games with nothing.

“This is why they are rightly going for promotion and we are where we are I’m afraid.”

The long-serving boss has pinned on both lapses of concentration and their failure to find the net.

“A combination of a lack of concentration at the back and the inability to take good chances in front of goal at the moment is proving costly.

“It’s so frustrating.”

