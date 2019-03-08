Sporting Bengal United boss Gazi looking to put a dent in Takeley’s league title hopes

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Sporting Bengal United are keen to derail any chance Takeley have of winning the Essex Senior League title says manager Imrul Gazi.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards) Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Bengal are set to travel away to Station Road on Saturday as they look to end to their four-game winless run which has seen them drop down to eighth place in the league table.

And long-serving boss Gazi is keen to spoil the party again this term after ending Redbridge’s chances of promotion last season.

“We did it last season and ultimately we don’t want to make it easy for anyone,” he said.

“Some people could say that we could just relax and take our foot off the pedal for the rest of the season.

“But the players and I want to compete and we want to be the title spoilers.

“If we can derail Takeley on Saturday then that’s what we’re looking to do and we’re going to give it a good shout.”

Gazi is also looking forward to making the trip to Station Road and has praised it as one of the best pitches in the league.

“Takeley is one of the best pitches in the league, it’s a great surface and obviously the way we play football it suits us,” he added.

“We drew with them earlier in the season when they came to our place and it’s a game I felt we should have won.

“If they have the same team out and we can field a strong team, I’m confident we’ll give them a really good game.”

The Mile End Stadium-based outfit were also due to host league leaders Stansted last night (Wednesday) where they were looking to put a spanner in their title ambitions.

They did however suffer a narrow 1-0 defeat to second-placed Hullbridge Sports at the weekend after a 91st-minute goal from defender Perry Dunn.

“I think we were desperately unlucky not to take something from the game,” Gazi said.

“That’s football, you’ve got to focus and it was just a long throw that got us in the end, and the goalkeeper had no chance as it was a good flick on by big guy Perry.

“We sat back and hit them on the counter, we would soak up their pressure, and we nearly did it as we created a number of good opportunities.

“We had three or four very good chances, although they had majority of the ball.

“There were lots of positives to take from the game.”