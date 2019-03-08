Search

Bengal manager Gazi pleased with efforts in Takeley victory

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 March 2019

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from Sporting Bengal United's clash with Hullbridge Sports at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi was really pleased with his team’s efforts as they ended their five game winless run with a 3-2 win over Takeley.

A hat-trick from Curtley McIntosh inspired Bengal to three points despite goals from the hosts Mitchell Das and Nicky Barratt at Station Road.

And the boss was keen to heap praise on striker McIntosh for his tremendous display.

“I’m really pleased with that 3-2 win, it was a proper team effort,” he said.

“I’m so pleased for our young striker Curtley McIntosh who got his second hat trick of the season.”

Bengal headed into the half-time break with a 3-1 lead and Gazi admitted he knew from then on it would be a tough encounter.

“Second half was always going to be tough especially after out goalkeeper Richie Robins had to come off once again after a collision in the first-half.

“It meant club captain, who is still not fully recovered from a long term injury; Freddy Tandon had to replace Richie.

“Fortunately I had named Freddy on the bench just in case Richie got injured.

“It was backs to the wall for most of the half against a very big Takeley side - they pulled one back but Freddy and the team hung in there for the win.”

The win moved Bengal onto 50 points for the season which equals the club record point’s tally which was set last season.

Bengal still has five games left to play to set a new record.

Bengal manager Gazi pleased with efforts in Takeley victory

