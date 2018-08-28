Search

Boss Gazi wants Sporting Bengal United to respond at Woodford Town

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 January 2019

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi is keen for his side to respond when they take on Woodford Town this weekend.

Bengal travel to The Harlow Arena on Friday for an Essex Senior League clash as they look to start chasing down the front-runners.

Gazi’s side were also due to host St Margaretsbury last night (Wednesday) on the back of three games without a win, but the match was postponed.

“Both teams try to play football and it’s a ground that we do well at,” he said.

“I’m looking for a response from our lads as we’re not getting the rub of the green at the moment.

“We need a bit of luck and I’m confident we can then go on another run again.”

Neighbours Tower Hamlets are set to host high-flying Hullbridge Sports at the Mile End Stadium on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

AJ Ashanike’s side go into the match on the back of a narrow 3-2 defeat to mid-table Stanway Rovers last weekend.

