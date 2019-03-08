Search

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi 'buzzing' to stun Hashtag United

PUBLISHED: 17:09 05 November 2019

Steve Latner

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi 'buzzing' as they stunned the league by ending Hashtag United's 10 game unbeaten run.

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Hashtag United (pic Tim Edwards)Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Hashtag United (pic Tim Edwards)

Bengal nabbed a 2-1 victory over Hashtag at the Mile End Stadium thanks to two first-half goals from Bobby Redwood and Steven Carvell.

Ross Gleed did pull one back fifteen minutes from time but there was no miracle escape this time from the visitors.

"Absolutely buzzing, I don't think anybody in non league let alone Essex Senior League would have expected that result.

"Hashtag as everyone knows are one of the favourites to be competiting for the league title at the end of the season along with the likes of Saffron Walden Town and Walthamstow.

Sporting Bengal's goalkeeper receives treatment for a facial injury (pic Tim Edwards)Sporting Bengal's goalkeeper receives treatment for a facial injury (pic Tim Edwards)

"There are three or four clubs that are really looking to compete this year but from our perspective we know on our day we're capable and we've shown it in the past.

"Saturday was just another example of that, every player was a eight or nine out of 10, and they had to be.

"It's hard for me to pin-point any one players."

The boss admitted doing their research evidentally panned out but did give huge praise to his entire squad especially his full-backs for their efforts.

"They're a YouTube phenomenon, we did a bit of research and background work, and we saw their biggest threats were out wide and the threats come from the wingers.

"We knew our full-backs would be in for a tough game and the two young lads in Rokun Choudhury and David Vaughan were both exceptionally.

"They had big spells where the players really had to put in a shift and we sucker punched them which is unusual for us to not create that many chances.

"The pleasing thing is when we did we put them away."

Goalkeeper Bilal Khan was rushed off to hospital after his stellar performance.

"For most of the second-half, especially the last 20 minutes we were under the kosh, but it was really resilient defending and brave goalkeeping from Bilal Khan.

"He unfortunately had a massive injury and a gash to just above his top lip and under his nose that required a number of stitches.

"Fortunately for Bengal and not for him it was the back end of the game so he was able to complete the game but he was rushed to A&E after and had to see a plastic surgeon to get it fixed.

"He'll be out for a couple of weeks."

