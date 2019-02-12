Bengal fall to late winner from Hullbridge

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United 0 Hullbridge Sports 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sporting Bengal United are now winless in four games after falling to a 1-0 defeat thanks to a 91st minute winner after going to 10-men.

Sports defender Perry Dunn headed home in added time to seal the three points for Darren Manning’s side and put them just one point behind Essex Senior League leaders Stansted.

After an even first-half they went into the half-time break goalless despite both side’s having their fair share of chances at the Mile End Stadium.

In the 68th minute Bengal were down to 10-men for a late challenge on Sports Matt Rose.

Imrul Gazi’s held firm and whethered the storm until the 91st minute when a long throw in found Perry Dunn who flicked the ball over the top of the Bengal keeper to make it 1-0 and seal the points.

Bengal will face a quick turn around as they welcome leaders Stansted to the Mile End Stadium on Wednesday evening before they travel away to Takeley on Saturday.