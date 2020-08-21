Sporting Bengal gearing up for big FA Cup tie with Tons

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 August 2020

Sporting Bengal United in action at a tournament at Coles Park Stadium (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Archant

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi says they’re ramping up pre-season preparations ahead of their FA Cup clash next week.

Bengal will make the short trip to the Terrence McMillan Stadium in Plaistow on Tuesday, September 1 to face Essex Senior League rivals Clapton in the extra preliminary round of the prestigious cup competition.

The winners of those FA Cup ties will be bagging £1,125 in prize money, while losers will earn £375.

“We’re now getting into the business end of pre-season, we’ve only got a few games left to go,” said Gazi.

“Saturday we play a very good Frenford team on their new 3G facility down in Redbridge. We then face Clapton in the FA Cup on Tuesday

“Clapton are another team under new management and have an exceptionally good team.

“I expect nothing but a hard game, we’re aware they pulled off some amazing results towards the back of last season, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The last time we played them in the FA Cup it was probably our best ever performance in the Cup in my first season.

“We beat them 2-0 in the preliminary rounds. It’s a massive game for us, a club like us relies on the winnings.”

Gazi’s squad took part in a tournament at Haringey Borough’s Coles Park Stadium at the weekend, but he used it as a chance to look at some of his youngsters.

“On Saturday it was a good opportunity for me to look at some trialists and young kids as I rested a lot of the more experienced players,” he added.

“We played a couple of step seven teams and one team, Baller United. We won and lost two, but for me it was about learning what players are about.

“I’m now going to try and put out my strongest team in preparation for Tuesday’s FA Cup match, so we’ll see.”

Gazi added: “I’ve decided on my captain for the upcoming season, he’s currently our most experienced, senior player at the club. He’s been with me for the last four season – Rokib Choudhury.

“Rokib has played about 90 odd games for Sporting Bengal now in the ESL, so I’m hoping in the next few weeks he’ll reach his 100 appearance mark.”

The new Essex Senior League season starts on September 5.

