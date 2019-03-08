Search

Sporting Bengal United bounce back at Sawbridgeworth

PUBLISHED: 08:48 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 21 August 2019

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

Essex Senior League: Sawbridgeworth Town 2 Sporting Bengal United 3

Sporting Bengal United bounced back to winning ways in the Essex Senior League with a late 3-2 victory over Sawbridgeworth Town.

Goals from Ashaan Siddik, Tino Tarawari, and Ali Jalo sealed the three points for the Mile End Stadium to push them back up to middle table at Crofters End - despite a strong fight from the Robins.

Long-serving Bengal man Siddik put the visitors ahead after a great ball in from Codey Cameron before a bullet header from Connor McQuillan levelled the score just before the half-time break.

Imrul Gazi's men then netted from a scramble in front of goal thanks to Tino Tarawari but the lead once again didn't last long as the Robins soon drew level through Collins Atubrah.

Creative midfielder Steven Carvell then switched the ball to Ali Jalo who wriggled free from the hosts backline to fire a shot home and seal a late 3-2 win.

Tanvir Ahmed said: "Made it hard for us, but we'll take the three points and move on." ⚽️

