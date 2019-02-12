Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bengal fall to heavy defeat against St Margaretsbury

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 February 2019

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United 1 St Margaretsbury 4

Sporting Bengal United crashed to a heavy 4-1 defeat to in-form St Margaretsbury and slipped below their opponents in the Essex Senior League table.

Goals from Jay Lovell, Ollie Sharman, Wilson Ferreira and Daniel Ferrigno sealed the three points for The Bury despite a consolation goal from Tanvir Ahmed at the Mile End Stadium.

Centre-back Lovell headed home from a corner just two minutes into the match to give the visitors the lead.

Max Mitchell’s side then doubled their lead in the 21st minute as Sharman bundled an effort home after Bengal goalkeeper Richie Robbins went down injured.

Manager Imrul Gazi had to then go in between the sticks for the rest of the match but it remained 2-0 heading into the break.

Three minutes into the second-half Wilson Ferreira let fly and his effort deflected in to make it 3-0 to Bury.

In the 63rd minute Curtley McIntosh latched on to a Steven Carvell free kick but hit the post.

Tanvir Ahmed then tucked home the rebound.

Stand-in goalkeeper Gazi apparently made a run up the pitch but was stopped in his tracks by the half-way line.

Ferrigno then put the nail in the coffin to seal a 4-1 win for the visitors.

Bengal will now welcome title challenging Hullbridge Sports to the Mile End Stadium on Saturday.

Topic Tags:

Latest East London Sports News

Bengal fall to heavy defeat against St Margaretsbury

31 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United 1 St Margaretsbury 4

Hamlets nab draw with 10 men at Southend

09:06 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Saffron Walden Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Southend Manor 0 Tower Hamlets 0

Stubborn West Ham finally beaten by City spot-kick

Yesterday, 22:24 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (not pictured) fouls Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre) resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

The Hammers were denied by a controversial penalty for champions Manchester City after valiant show

Write Macauley off at your peril! He will be ‘tres bonne’ again soon

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Macauley Bonne flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The goals have dried up for Leyton Orient’s leading man over the last three months

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

A fairytale story is on the horizon if Leyton Orient and Cray Valley PM can continue their cup success this season

Can West Ham scupper Manchester City’s march to the quadruple

Yesterday, 10:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have a mountain to climb at The Etihad tonight

London Lions ladies fall short to Durham

Tue, 14:00
London Lions ladies in action against Durham Palatinates (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions Ladies suffered a narrow 64-60 defeat against Durham Palatinates on Sunday evening.

Lee likes it when the games come thick and fast for Orient

Tue, 13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Charlie Lee (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient are set to play eight times in March and each game will carry some degree of importance

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Write Macauley off at your peril! He will be ‘tres bonne’ again soon

Macauley Bonne flicks the ball on for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Neymar Jr’s Five London qualifier returns to Shoreditch

Brazilian Neymar with five-a-side football teams (Pic: Pitch Marketing)

London Lions ladies fall short to Durham

London Lions ladies in action against Durham Palatinates (Pic: Graham Hodges)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

Police at the scene of a murder on Globe Road Bethnal Green. Pic: Ken Mears

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Boy, 15, stabbed in Limehouse

The teenager was stabbed in Salmon Lane, Limehouse. Pic: Google

O’s on course for Wembley and so is Super Kev!

Kevin Lisbie warns up for Leyton Orient during the 2014/15 League One season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Police charge 18 people following drug raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Bengal fall to heavy defeat against St Margaretsbury

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards)

Hamlets nab draw with 10 men at Southend

Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and Saffron Walden Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Plans for hotel complex on Canary Wharf’s South Quay go on show today

Consultations begin on plans to replace Quay House with a hotel and apartments and better public use of the space under the DLR that runs past it. Picture: Google

Stubborn West Ham finally beaten by City spot-kick

West Ham United's Felipe Anderson (not pictured) fouls Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (centre) resulting in a penalty during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Murder charge: Man to appear at Thames Magistrates Court for Globe Road stabbing

Murder charge following Globe Road stabbing where 38-year-old David Lopez-Fernandez died. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists