Bengal fall to heavy defeat against St Margaretsbury

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United 1 St Margaretsbury 4

Sporting Bengal United crashed to a heavy 4-1 defeat to in-form St Margaretsbury and slipped below their opponents in the Essex Senior League table.

Goals from Jay Lovell, Ollie Sharman, Wilson Ferreira and Daniel Ferrigno sealed the three points for The Bury despite a consolation goal from Tanvir Ahmed at the Mile End Stadium.

Centre-back Lovell headed home from a corner just two minutes into the match to give the visitors the lead.

Max Mitchell’s side then doubled their lead in the 21st minute as Sharman bundled an effort home after Bengal goalkeeper Richie Robbins went down injured.

Manager Imrul Gazi had to then go in between the sticks for the rest of the match but it remained 2-0 heading into the break.

Three minutes into the second-half Wilson Ferreira let fly and his effort deflected in to make it 3-0 to Bury.

In the 63rd minute Curtley McIntosh latched on to a Steven Carvell free kick but hit the post.

Tanvir Ahmed then tucked home the rebound.

Stand-in goalkeeper Gazi apparently made a run up the pitch but was stopped in his tracks by the half-way line.

Ferrigno then put the nail in the coffin to seal a 4-1 win for the visitors.

Bengal will now welcome title challenging Hullbridge Sports to the Mile End Stadium on Saturday.