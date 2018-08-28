Gazi and Bengal look to down Airportmen

West Ham captain Mark Noble meeting players and parents at the Sporting Bengal Academy in Stepney Green. Archant

The Mile End Stadium club toppled a number of the clubs at the top last season

Sporting Bengal United host Essex Senior League leaders Stansted on Saturday and manager Imrul Gazi is eager to upset the big boys again.

The Mile End Stadium club had a say in the title race last season as their goaless draw with Basildon essentially saw Great Wakering Rovers finish in first position.

Bengal’s victory over local rivals Redbridge also stopped them gaining promotion and after winning at Woodford Town last Friday, Gazi wants more success this weekend.

He said: “Hopefully we can face Stansted on a bit of a high now and we have a lot of the big boys to come.

“We play Stansted first, Hullbridge Sports and then Walthamstow and last season we upset a lot of the teams at the top.

“We stopped Redbridge getting promotion, we drew against Basildon on the last day of the season and stopped them winning the league, so we enjoy that challenge.

“We like to spoil the party as often and as much as we can because we are suppose to be one of the minnows of the division.”

Bengal have enjoyed a fine season to date and are closing in on another record points total for the campaign.

During the 2017/18 term, the Mile End club finished in 10th position – their highest-ever standing – with 50 points.

This season they already have 43 and look set to smash their previous record with 11 league matches still to play.

A problem of late for Gazi’s team has been a lack of goals, since the departure of Jay Knight, but Tanvir Ahmed showed others can step up.

The young left-back scored the only goal of the game at Woodford last weekend which enabled Bengal to return to winning ways.

Gazi added: “Right now we have to sort our goalscoring problem out. We lost Jay and our problem has always been not having a goalscorer, then finding one and losing him.

“It is what it is and we have to somehow find someone or create one from the team, but it means someone will get an opportunity.”