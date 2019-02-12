Search

Bengal suffer defeat to leaders Stansted

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 March 2019

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United 0 Stansted 2

Sporting Bengal United are now winless in five Essex Senior League matches after falling to a 2-0 to league leaders Stansted.

Goals from Callum Ibe and James Peagram sealed the three points for the Airportmen at the Mile End Stadium.

In the 25th minute the visitors pulled off a good move before prolific goal scorer Ibe turned an effort into the net from close range to make it 1-0.

They headed into the break with the lead despite both side’s creating a few chances in the later stages of the first-half.

Airportmen doubled their lead in the 67th minute as the former Ilford striker headed against the inside of the post, the ball rolled along the goal line, before tapped the rebound home.

Stansted manager Paul Pittuck said: “Sporting Bengal away is always a tough game especially midweek, windy conditions made it even harder than usual but fourth clean sheet on the bounce and we created plenty of chances, so good win tonight.”

