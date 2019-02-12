Bengal held to a draw at Stanway Rovers

Action from the Mile End Stadium derby between Sporting Bengal and Tower Hamlets (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Essex Senior League: Stanway Rovers 2 Sporting Bengal United 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sporting Bengal United had to settle for a share of the spoils after letting a two goal lead slip at the Hawthorns.

Hosts Stanway Rovers fought back from two goals down to earn a point at home to Sporting Bengal as they remain seventh in the Essex Senior League table.

The visitors took the lead from the spot through Kaleem Luther before doubling that lead when Steve Carvell set up Jason Ngandu to tuck home.

The hosts did pull one back when route one football worked and saw Scott Kemp finish well, before a good finish into the bottom corner by Tyler Kemp earned the Rovers a point.

Bengal will welcome St Margaretsbury on Wednesday evening as they look to get back to winning ways before having a weekend off.

They then return to action at home to Stansted the following week.